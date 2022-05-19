Skip to main content

RB Tarik Cohen Live Streaming Workout Is Going Viral

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The workout was being filmed on social media.

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was live streaming a training session when he unfortunately suffered a serious injury. 

The free agent running back, after undergoing an MRI, discovered that he had indeed ruptured his Achilles tendon, which was captured by media outlets and has now been circulated widely all over social media.  

Cohen was drafted in the fourth-round back in 2017 and performed solidly throughout his rookie campaign as both a running back and as a kick returner. 

He was named an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, as he led the league with 33 returns for 411 yards.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Cohen was streaming his workout on Instagram Live when the injury occurred. This injury isn’t a good sign for Cohen as he is currently a free agent after the Bears released him in March with an injury designation."

Cohen was a member of the Bears roster for four seasons, but only played three games in 2020 before tearing knee ligaments. He also missed the entire 2021 season rehabbing from the serious knee injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

malcolm5

Scouting LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report of new Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

1 hour ago
joseph5

Kerby Joseph Aims to 'Always Be on the Field' for Lions' Defense

Kerby Joseph to bring versatility to Lions' defensive backs room

2 hours ago
malcolm5

Dan Campbell Reveals First Impression of LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Detroit Lions' new linebacker flashed potential in coverage at rookie minicamp.

19 hours ago

He was subsequently released by the team in March of 2022. 

“You’re going to survive, though. You’re going to figure out how to look at the future with hope, and see that even with everything you’ve been through, better days can exist ahead," Cohen wrote in a piece penned in The Players Tribune. "At the time when I’m writing you this letter, it’s been more than 18 months since you last played in the NFL. It’s a few weeks since you got released by the Bears. And you better believe you have something to prove.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

malcolm5
News

Scouting LB Malcolm Rodriguez

By Daniel Kelly1 hour ago
joseph5
News

Kerby Joseph Aims to 'Always Be on the Field' for Lions' Defense

By Vito Chirco2 hours ago
malcolm5
News

Dan Campbell Reveals First Impression of LB Malcolm Rodriguez

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
goff5
News

Jared Goff Has Memorable 'Hard Knocks' Scene He'd Like to Forget

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
USATSI_18267634_168388382_lowres
News

2022 Stat Prediction for Aidan Hutchinson

By Vito ChircoMay 18, 2022
goff5
News

2022 Breakout Candidates for Lions

By Christian BooherMay 18, 2022
sewell5
News

Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown Snubbed From PFF List

By John MaakaronMay 17, 2022
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell: Who Says We Can't Get Flexed?

By John MaakaronMay 17, 2022