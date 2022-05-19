RB Tarik Cohen Live Streaming Workout Is Going Viral

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The workout was being filmed on social media.

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was live streaming a training session when he unfortunately suffered a serious injury.

The free agent running back, after undergoing an MRI, discovered that he had indeed ruptured his Achilles tendon, which was captured by media outlets and has now been circulated widely all over social media.

Cohen was drafted in the fourth-round back in 2017 and performed solidly throughout his rookie campaign as both a running back and as a kick returner.

He was named an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, as he led the league with 33 returns for 411 yards.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Cohen was streaming his workout on Instagram Live when the injury occurred. This injury isn’t a good sign for Cohen as he is currently a free agent after the Bears released him in March with an injury designation."

Cohen was a member of the Bears roster for four seasons, but only played three games in 2020 before tearing knee ligaments. He also missed the entire 2021 season rehabbing from the serious knee injury.

He was subsequently released by the team in March of 2022.

“You’re going to survive, though. You’re going to figure out how to look at the future with hope, and see that even with everything you’ve been through, better days can exist ahead," Cohen wrote in a piece penned in The Players Tribune. "At the time when I’m writing you this letter, it’s been more than 18 months since you last played in the NFL. It’s a few weeks since you got released by the Bears. And you better believe you have something to prove.”

