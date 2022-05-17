Free-agent running back Tarik Cohen suffered what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury during a workout on Tuesday.

Video of the workout has since been taken down on social media.

The former Bear dropped the camera during the live stream and grabbed the back of his lower leg. There hasn’t been an official diagnosis of an injury, but some on Twitter are speculating that he has an Achilles injury of some sort.

This injury isn’t a good sign for Cohen as he is currently a free agent after the Bears released him in March with an injury designation. At the time, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he was unable to pass a physical.

Cohen hasn’t played since Week 3 of 2020 when he tore his ACL during the Bears vs. Falcons game. His original plan was to return for the 2022 season, but that might be pushed back depending on how serious his injury is.

In his first three seasons with the Bears from 2017–19, Cohen tallied 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was a dual threat as a receiver, finishing those three seasons with 203 receptions for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns.

