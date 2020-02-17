LionMaven
Trade Talks Continue for Darius Slay with Multiple Teams

John Maakaron

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Detroit has spoken with multiple organizations about a potential trade involving Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. 

It is believed that any team that wants Slay's services would have to compensate Detroit fairly and reward Slay with a new contract. 

Back in October, Slay was rumored to be on the trade block.

He has made it known that he wants a new contract, and he skipped a portion of voluntary and mandatory workouts last offseason.

When friend and teammate Quandre Diggs was traded to Seattle, speculation increased that Slay was ambivalent about his future in Detroit.

He initially replied that he did not care if he was traded when asked.

He has stated lately that he is aware of the business side of the game, but would like to finish his career in Detroit. 

According to a recent report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions were working on a long-term contract to keep Slay a part of the defense for years to come.

Fowler tweeted, "The Lions and Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay continue to discuss a long-term contract, but the expectation exists that he could re-enter the trade market if no deal is reached in coming weeks, per source. Both sides have been at this for a while, still no deal for 2021 FA."

In 2019, Slay secured two interceptions, 46 tackles and 13 passes defensed.

Slay is set to earn a $10 million base salary in 2020.

He was named an All-Pro in 2017, and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Don't think Slay will finish his career in Detroit

