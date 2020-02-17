LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

The latest NFL mock draft released by the Draft Network will make all Detroit Lions fans happy. 

In Benjamin Solak's fifth edition of his mock draft, he has the Lions making a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the trade details:

Carolina sends:

2020 Round 1 (No. 7 overall)

2020 Round 2 (No. 38 overall)

2021 Round 1

2021 Round 4

2022 Round 2

Detroit sends:

2020 Round 1 (No. 3 overall)

This would be a nice haul for the Detroit Lions for their coveted third pick. 

Detroit would also receive an additional pick in the second round of the 2020 draft and a coveted first-round pick in next year's draft.

Carolina makes the move up to No. 3 to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

7th pick - S Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Solak writes, "This is the reality that simply must be eating away at GM Bob Quinn’s brain as the top 10 continues to crystallize: “What if I can trade back from No. 3 to 7, grabbing two No. 2s and a No. 1 in the process … and still get my guy?” That’s free money, and free money feels great folks.

"Don’t get it twisted: Jeffrey Okudah is the Lions’ guy, as we currently understand the class and the team. They know they need to address the outside cornerback position opposite Darius Slay at the very least; and given some of the contract rumblings on Slay during last season, they may need to replace him outright. Matt Patricia needs to play man coverage — nobody does that better than Okudah."

USATSI_13868243_168388382_lowres
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

35th Pick - OL Lloyd Cushenberry IIII, LSU

Cushenberry is ready to start in the NFL and would fill a significant need for the Lions. 

With many free agents along Detroit's offensive line, Cushenberry would be a nice addition to the Lions, if selected. 

USATSI_13686182_168388382_lowres
© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

38th Pick - S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Solak identifies the Lions areas of need in this mock draft nicely.

He writes, "With Quandre Diggs gone, the Lions could use a safety with combo ability in the slot. McKinney fits the bill, and can rotate into linebacker spots on long and late downs, giving you Big Dime potential."

USATSI_13861020_168388382_lowres
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Do the Lions Core Group of Young Players Measure Up?

WR Kenny Golladay 2019 Highlight Reel

Latest SI Lions Maven Mock Draft: Lions Select QB Tua Tagovailoa

3 Explosive Players Lions Could Add to Defensive Line

Lions' Draft Night Trade Options

Not Many Lions' Free Agents Will Be Re-Signed Based to History

ESPN Proposes Darius Slay Trade Offer to Eagles

Evaluating Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' Draft Night Trade Options

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the myriad of draft night options the Lions possess

Vito Chirco

by

gbossa

In Latest Mock Draft, Detroit Lions Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

Lions draft their future franchise quarterback in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

robotHOUSE

Do the Lions’ Core Group of Young Players Measure Up?

Are you confident in Detroit's core nucleus of young players?

John Maakaron

ESPN Proposes Darius Slay Trade Offer to Eagles

ESPN Fantasy Writer Mike Clay proposes Lions trade Darius Slay to the Eagles

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Explosive Players Lions Could Add to Defensive Line

These three players would drastically improve Detroit Lions defensive line

John Maakaron

Not Many Lions' Free Agents Will Be Re-Signed Based on History

In 2019, general manager Bob Quinn re-signed five of the team's free agents

John Maakaron

Is Matthew Stafford Secretly Trying to Get Traded?

Television station modifies initial report of Stafford trade talks, sparking speculation as to who was the source?

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

Better Fit: Simmons or Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense?

John Maakaron

by

dshoes

Evaluating Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

Rachel Marie evaluates the latest Matthew Stafford trade rumors

rachelmariesports

3 Players Lions Could Select in Second Round of NFL Draft

Detroit currently holds the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron