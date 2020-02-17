Lions Receive Huge Haul from Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

The latest NFL mock draft released by the Draft Network will make all Detroit Lions fans happy.

In Benjamin Solak's fifth edition of his mock draft, he has the Lions making a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the trade details:

Carolina sends:

2020 Round 1 (No. 7 overall)

2020 Round 2 (No. 38 overall)

2021 Round 1

2021 Round 4

2022 Round 2

Detroit sends:

2020 Round 1 (No. 3 overall)

This would be a nice haul for the Detroit Lions for their coveted third pick.

Detroit would also receive an additional pick in the second round of the 2020 draft and a coveted first-round pick in next year's draft.

Carolina makes the move up to No. 3 to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

7th pick - S Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Solak writes, "This is the reality that simply must be eating away at GM Bob Quinn’s brain as the top 10 continues to crystallize: “What if I can trade back from No. 3 to 7, grabbing two No. 2s and a No. 1 in the process … and still get my guy?” That’s free money, and free money feels great folks.

"Don’t get it twisted: Jeffrey Okudah is the Lions’ guy, as we currently understand the class and the team. They know they need to address the outside cornerback position opposite Darius Slay at the very least; and given some of the contract rumblings on Slay during last season, they may need to replace him outright. Matt Patricia needs to play man coverage — nobody does that better than Okudah."

35th Pick - OL Lloyd Cushenberry IIII, LSU

Cushenberry is ready to start in the NFL and would fill a significant need for the Lions.

With many free agents along Detroit's offensive line, Cushenberry would be a nice addition to the Lions, if selected.

38th Pick - S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Solak identifies the Lions areas of need in this mock draft nicely.

He writes, "With Quandre Diggs gone, the Lions could use a safety with combo ability in the slot. McKinney fits the bill, and can rotate into linebacker spots on long and late downs, giving you Big Dime potential."

