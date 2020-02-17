Do the Lions’ Core Group of Young Players Measure Up?

If the Detroit Lions are going to turn the page from a disastrous 2019 season, they are going to have to count on a younger nucleus of players going forward.

General manager Bob Quinn has noticeably worked to make the roster younger on defense the past two seasons.

The benefits include having less expensive players on the roster who are more willing to buy into the coaching style and practices of Matt Patricia and the coaching staff.

In reviewing the core nucleus of the Detroit Lions, a glaring question pops up.

Are these core young players that make up the nucleus elite?

You would be hard-pressed to find those who believe Detroit’s roster has enough high-end elite talent.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is the team’s best bet for a player to sustain an elite level of play for several consecutive seasons.

Outside of Golladay, there remain several question marks regarding the potential of Detroit’s young cast of players — both on offense and defense.

Arguably, Quinn took the biggest gamble of his career by choosing to select a tight end with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

T.J. Hockenson showed early flashes of brilliance but was unable to sustain consistent productivity during his rookie campaign.

Running back Kerryon Johnson is dangerously close to becoming labeled “injury-prone.”

During his first two seasons, Johnson has not been able to remain on the field consistently.

Center Frank Ragnow is considered the cornerstone of the offensive line.

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, “There were signs last season that he might soon be one of the game’s better centers. The Lions want to run the football, and they need to keep Matthew Stafford’s pocket clean up the middle. If Ragnow excels in both areas, the offense can thrive.”

Detroit’s emerging core group on defense is where the biggest question marks lie.

The pairing of linebackers Jahlani Tavai and Jarrad Davis did not perform at the level needed for the Lions to have consistent success.

Can the two co-exist?

It is highly likely some changes will take place in the linebackers room in order for the team to move forward.

One of the biggest disappointments of 2019 was defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand.

Hand missed 13 games in 2019 and was unable to contribute to a defensive line that desperately needed key playmakers.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Austin Bryant battled injuries his rookie season and only played in four games.

He will be one of the players Detroit will be looking for to emerge in his second season to assist on the defensive line.

Can safety Will Harris and cornerback Amani Aruwariye emerge in their second seasons?

Both will be given more responsibilities in their second seasons to showcase their abilities playing in the secondary.

While there are always many more question marks than answers — Detroit does have a corp nucleus emerging.

Many are skeptical that this nucleus is talented enough to play at the highest levels in the NFL.

Fortunately for Quinn, he has one more opportunity to draft a class of players that will compliment and push the nucleus on this roster.

