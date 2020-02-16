3 Explosive Players Lions Could Add to Defensive Line

Following Detroit's loss to the Green Bay Packers to end its disappointing 2019 season, nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison displayed strong emotion in the Lions' locker room.

After struggling with injuries all throughout the season, Harrison hinted at potentially retiring from the NFL.

Should he decide to return, Detroit should still consider boosting the talent along the defensive line.

These three players could provide the boost the struggling unit needs in 2020:

DT Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills

In 2019, Phillips set career highs in sacks (9.5) and total tackles (31) for the Bills.

Buffalo may look to use the franchise tag on this explosive player.

Should he be able to test the market, Phillips will be looking to cash in.

DT Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

Reed was able to record 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in 2018 for the Seahawks.

He has demonstrated that he is among the league's best interior defensive linemen.

Reed’s 2019 season was not as impressive since he served a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

According to many scouts, Reed can still be a highly impactful player along the interior of the defensive line.

Reed will be reportedly seeking in excess of $10 million per season, so his possible addition would be a costly one for the Lions.

NT Shelby Harris, Denver Broncos

In 2019, Harris recorded six sacks for Vic Fangio's defense in Denver.

The 29-year-old free agent has the ability to make game altering plays, and has the ability to perform in the clutch.

The downside, according to some NFL scouts, is that his performance has not been consistent.

There are times where his pass rushing and run defense slip, negatively impacting the team.

To command north of $11 million per season, Harris would likely have had to have demonstrated he can bring it far more consistently.

With that said, he will be a coveted player when teams are able to sign free agents.

