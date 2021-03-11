Details of Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams' Contract Revealed

The contract details of veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams have been revealed, and his cap number is very manageable for the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, Williams secured a signing bonus of $2 million with a base salary of $2 million that is guaranteed.

The veteran has the ability to earn an additional $2.2 million in incentives for a maximum of $6.2 million if he meets all of the incentive clauses in his contract agreement

He will cost $3 millions against the salary-cap in 2021.

Despite moving on from wideout Kenny Golladay, new general manager Brad Holmes believes that the organization can turn around the wide receivers corps based upon his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I know that you probably look at the roster now and say, ‘Well, who are you going to add? It looks thin at that position.' But I will say through my experience, even back with the Rams, I want to say it was probably 2017, that our receiver room flipped pretty quickly within a year, that the Rams were able to add some quality pieces pretty quickly," Holmes said in his latest media session. "To be able to follow a similar kind of blueprint or path or having the experience of seeing how that works and being involved in that process is something that I feel confident --Dan (Campbell) and I feel confident -- about us being able to take a similar process.”

