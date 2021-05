Lions Updated Depth Chart Heading into Organized Team Activities

Detroit Lions currently sit at 90 members on the current roster.

Let’s take a look at an updated Detroit Lions depth chart heading into the start of organized team activities.

With the signing of offensive tackle Darrin Paulo on Monday, Detroit's roster currently sits at 90 players.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Jared Goff Backups: Tim Boyle, David Blough

Running back

Starter: D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift Backups: Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Rakeem Boyd, Dedrick Mills

According to Logan Lamorandier of SI All Lions, "One player who could push for the last spot is undrafted free agent Rakeem Boyd. Much like Jefferson, Boyd isn’t going to jump off the page with his measurables, but he had good college production at the SEC level."

Fullback

Starter: Jason Cabinda

Jason Cabinda Backup: Nick Bawden

Wide receiver (X)

Starter: Tyrell Williams

Tyrell Williams Backup: Quintez Cephus, Geronimo Allison, Sage Surratt

Wide receiver (Y)

Starter: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown Backups: Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden

Wide receiver (Z)

Starter: Breshad Perriman

Breshad Perriman Backup: Damion Ratley, Jonathan Adams Jr., Javon McKinley

Tight end

Starter: T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson Backups: Alize Mack, Darren Fells, Hunter Thedford, Brock Wright, Jake Hausmann, Hunter Bryant (IR), Charlie Taumopeau

Right tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell Backups: Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper

Right guard

Starter: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Backups: Tommy Kraemer

Center

Starter: Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow Backups: Evan Brown, Drake Jackson

Left guard

Starter: Jonah Jackson

Jonah Jackson Backups: Logan Stenberg, Evan Helm

Left tackle

Starter: Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker Backups: Tyrell Crosby, Darrin Paulo

EDGE

Starters: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara

Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara Backups: Julian Okwara, Charles Harris, Austin Bryant, Robert McCray

Defensive line

Starters: Levi Onwuzurike, Michael Brockers

Levi Onwuzurike, Michael Brockers Backups: Da’Shawn Hand, Kevin Strong, Jashon Cornell, John Atkins

Nose tackle

Starter: Alim McNeill

Alim McNeill Backups: John Penisini, John Atkins, Joel Heath

SAM (OLB)

Starter: Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers Backups: Austin Bryant, Charles Harris

MIKE linebacker

Starter: Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins Backups: Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman

Inside linebacker

Starter: Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone Backups: Jahlani Tavai, Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Tavante Beckett

WILL linebacker

Starter: Romeo Okwara

Romeo Okwara Backup: Julian Okwara, Robert McCray

Cornerback

Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah Backups: Quinton Dunbar, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mike Ford, AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs

Nickel cornerback

Starter: Corn Elder

Corn Elder Backups: AJ Parker, Alex Brown

Strong safety

Starter: Will Harris

Will Harris Backups: Dean Marlowe, Bobby Price, Godwin Igwebuike, Alijah Holder

Free safety