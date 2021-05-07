GM Brad Holmes Releases Statement on Frank Ragnow's Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions' front office believes it has multiple players on the offensive line that can be highly productive for many seasons to come.

Along with left tackle Taylor Decker, guard Jonah Jackson and rookie Penei Sewell, securing center Frank Ragnow with a contract extension ensures the line can gel and play together for the next few years.

On Friday, the Lions made it official that that they have signed Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

The deal is reportedly worth $13.5 million per season, and includes $42 million in guaranteed money, per the NFL Network.

Last season, Ragnow was named to his first Pro Bowl, and was a second-team AP All-Pro.

He did not allow a sack in 929 snaps on the season, and was graded as Pro Football Focus' third-best center.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes released a statement on Friday when the news became official.

The statement reads, "Frank is a foundational piece of what we're building in Detroit and he is everything that we're looking for in a Lion. Frank plays the game the right way and has dedicated himself to improving his craft each season. We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come."

Ragnow was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

