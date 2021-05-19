Fraley: Vaitai Can Do Things Other Linemen Can't

Detroit Lions Hank Fraley explains how Halapoulivaati Vaitai can improve in his second season in Motown.

The expectations for the Detroit Lions offensive line are steadily rising, especially with the addition of first-round draft pick Penei Sewell.

With Sewell at right tackle, Taylor Decker stationed at left tackle, Jonah Jackson playing left guard and center Frank Ragnow presumably occupying starters roles, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be looking to rebound at right guard after a disappointing 2020 season in Detroit.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley still sees Vaitai having a bright future, granted he stays healthy and continues to build on fundamental techniques.

"Everything didn't go right for him last year -- and really it will just start with just being healthy. If he's a healthy player, he was having a really good training camp," Fraley said. "Unfortunately, he had to fight through his injuries and it really affected him all year. That's the type of guy he wanted to be, is out there playing and playing through it. One, is just being healthy. Hopefully you can just stay completely healthy. This league, it's tough to do, but I love the fight."

Fraley added, "Then, being consistent and really consistent on technique and stuff like that. I don't think that ever changes for us at o-line play. I talk about pad level every day, and I harp on it. Shoot, last year shirts were made because of pad level. Somebody made a shirt. Consistency is probably one of the key things for me. To get on the field, you got to be consistent. That's knowing the plays, going the right direction, using right footwork, pad level. If he stays healthy, his consistency before he got hurt was really good. He was having a great training camp and injuries really set him back. That hurt him a little bit. I'm looking forward to year two with him because he is a large man and he can move the line of scrimmage."

According to Spotrac, Vaitai's five-year contract is worth $45 million.

The deal included a $7 million signing bonus and $20 million in guarantees.

Vaitai's 2021 cap jumper is $10.4 million and a includes a base salary of $9 million.

After 2021, the remaining cap hits are $8.4 million in 2022, $10.4 million in 2023 and $10.4 million in 2024.

"If, for whatever reason, the pairing isn't working out, the Lions could cut Vaitai before the 2022 season while only being responsible for the $4.2 million in dead money remaining from his signing bonus. That figure drops to $2.8 million in 2023 and $1.4 million in 2024," according to the Detroit News.

Barring a significant setback, it is likely that Vaitai will be Detroit's starting right guard.

With Sewell still learning the ropes early in his career, Fraley could see Vaitai in Detroit for the foreseeable future -- even remaining as a long-term member of the roster.

"Yeah. Why wouldn't you. He can do a lot of things that a lot of people in this league can't. He's athletic, he's big. Moving the line of scrimmage in this league is hard to do. You can pull him, he can anchor and pass protection. I'm excited for him. He played a lot of ball in Philadelphia. He was the starting left tackle when they won the Super Bowl. He's played a lot of ball. He's experienced. Why couldn't he part of this puzzle?"

