Detroit Lions' Week 11 Inactives: Vaitai Active, Blough Inactive

The Detroit Lions (4-5) are 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers (3-7).

Detroit is entering its contest with Carolina as an injured group, as it will be without Kenny Golladay, D'Andre Swift, Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers, Da'Shawn Hand and Austin Bryant.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked on Friday his assessment of Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, LSU's former passing game coordinator, ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

“Really, I think he’s done a good job of blending a lot of those offensive philosophies together. There’s definitely some Saints philosophies that you see in certainly how he calls it and some of the formations -- really the terminology -- some of the different looks that you see in the route combinations," Patricia told Detroit media. "So, that’ll be a big game for us, from a standpoint where we played the Saints earlier this year, understanding that that will be his background. And there’s some things in there I’m sure he’ll take a look at real closely. Then, you see a lot of stuff from LSU that carries over, which is kind of interesting when you go through the process of ... take it back to the draft, and you’re interviewing all of the guys coming out of LSU and Joe Burrow and some of the philosophies that they have offensively."

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

David Blough - QB

Kenny Golladay - WR

D'Andre Swift - RB

Logan Stenberg - OL

Danny Amendola - WR

Da'Shawn Hand - DL

Austin Bryant - DE

How to Watch

Where: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

When: Nov. 22, 1:00 p.m. EST

Television: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman

Betting Odds

Lions -2.5

Over/Under: 46.5 points

Money line: Lions -130, Washington Football Team +110

