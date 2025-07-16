What Garrett Wilson Contract Means for Lions
The NFL's wide receiver market has been shaken up again with the latest contract extension.
On Monday, the New York Jets agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The contract includes $90 million guaranteed, and his $32.5 million average annual value ranks fifth in the league.
This new contract has trickle down effects on teams like the Detroit Lions, who have made one big receiver extension already under general manager Brad Holmes and may have another on the way.
Because Wilson's contract comes with an AAV of $32.5 million, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown now ranks seventh among the highest-paid players at his position. For reference, St. Brown inked a four-year, $120 million contract on the day before the 2024 NFL draft.
As a result, the Lions' agreement with St. Brown continues to improve in terms of overall value. Because general manager Brad Holmes was so proactive in getting the deal done, other teams were forced to react to the market they set.
Since that deal, other wide receivers who have signed extensions include Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and Philadelphia's A.J. Brown.
While official figures of Wilson's contract as it pertains to the structure have not officially been revealed, his new deal also has an impact on the Lions' impending decision regarding 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams.
Wilson was drafted two picks ahead of Williams in that draft. The two have been on different trajectories throughout the first three years of their careers, as Wilson has had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.
Williams, meanwhile, started slwoer as he spent most of his rookie season rehabbing a knee injury suffered in college. After modest production in his second season, the Alabama product broke out in a big way with his first 1,000-yard season in 2024.
The new contract signed by Wilson likely sets a ceiling for what Williams could be in line to make. Detroit has the benefit of holding the wideout under his rookie deal through the 2026 season, and both parties may be inclined to wait until the conclusion of the 2025 season to make a deal to get a better gauge on Williams' trajectory.
Regardless, Wilson's new contract certainly impacts the market for Williams' future contract. While he may not get to the figure that his former Ohio State teammate got to in terms of AAV, Williams could certainly get in range around the $25 million AAV mark.
It remains to be seen whether Williams will ink a new deal this year or next, but it's certain that Wilson's deal impacts the cost that the team will have to pay to keep their talented wideout long-term.