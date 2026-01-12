Why Detroit Lions WR Coach Should Be Strongly Considered For OC

The Detroit Lions still have the opportunity to remain in-house for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

While many of the candidates being talked about are external candidates, including former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, a well-respected coach to pay attention to is wide receivers coach and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery.

The veteran coach attended Duke (1996 to 1999), finishing his collegiate career with 171 receptions for 2,379 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, he began his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. That same year, he ended up with the Denver Broncos (2000-2002). He spent one season with the Raiders (2003), before finishing his career playing with the Georgia Force, an Arena Football League team.

His coaching career began in 2006, as he served as the wide receivers coach for his alma-mater. He had a stint as the Steelers wide receivers coach (2010-2012) before becoming the head coach at East Carolina (2016-2018).

He joined Dan Campbell's coaching staff in 2023 as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. This season, the decision was made to have Montgomery work with the wideouts.

Isaac TeSlaa and Jameson Williams both had breakout campaigns, with Amon-Ra St. Brown also earning second-team All-Pro honors this season.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed to local reporters the player that developed the most throughout his rookie season was TeSlaa, who saw his playing time and production steadily increase the final month of the 2025 season.

Detroit's rushing attack also has the opportunity to get back on track after a down season. Part of the plan could be to convince David Montgomery to return for one more season.

Montgomery is quite close with the running backs unit.

Last season, when Montgomery suffered an MCL injury, his position coach immediately showed up at his house to support him.

“I've never had a coach ever do that for me,” Montgomery said, via the Detroit Free Press. “And that meant a lot to me just because, in the NFL it's hard to find coaches who really care about people, that care about you as a human.

"Just that moment – I already knew, but that moment already kind of confirmed to me how much Scottie cared and how much he really would be there for me. So that meant a lot to me.”

The 47-year-old coach would have the pulse of the team and could continue to work with Campbell to get the offense back on track.

He was among the internal candidates interviewed last year, before John Morton was eventually named Ben Johnson's successor.

While not the most popular name on the board, Montgomery might just end up being the perfect candidate to help an offense in need of a proven leader and a coach the entire offense respects.

