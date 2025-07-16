13 Lions Players to Watch at 2025 Training Camp
The Detroit Lions will have plenty of players battling for starting jobs and spots on the roster when they open training camp this week.
Coach Dan Campbell has built a culture centered around competitiveness, and as such every player on the roster will get a fair opportunity to prove their abilities. However, based on previous experiences and/or injuries, some players will be watched with a closer eye than others.
Here are 13 players to watch when the Lions officially begin training camp this weekend with full squad practices.
CB Terrion Arnold
Will a second-year jump be in store for Arnold? The 2024 first-round pick has the necessary intangibles and skills to make a leap in his sophomore campaign, but struggled with penalties and got exposed at times last year.
Even with the team adding D.J. Reed, Arnold still has the potential to earn the top cornerback duties with a strong camp. The Lions still have hopes that he can develop into a shutdown corner, and a strong camp would add fuel to that fire.
LB Zach Cunningham
Once the NFL's leader in tackles, Cunningham comes to Detroit looking to revive his career after spending most of the 2024 season on Denver's practice squad. He got his feet wet with the team in OTAs, and will need to get up to speed quickly in training camp.
Even with the Lions having some depth at the position on the fringes of the roster, there's still a path for Cunningham to make the roster. The veteran has the talent to help Detroit, but consistency will be a major factor for him in camp.
DE Marcus Davenport
Health will be a defining factor for Davenport in 2025. He showed in his limited audition last year that he can be an impactful player, but was bit once again by the injury bug after just two games.
Detroit had enough belief in him to bring him back on another one-year deal, but Davenport has not played a full season yet in his career. If he remains healthy, he'll be a big contributor for the Lions' pass-rush. However, that's a big if considering his injury history throughout his career.
OL Graham Glasgow
With Frank Ragnow's retirement, Glasgow becomes the favorite to step up and take over as the team's center. He's looking to rebound after a down year by most metrics in 2024, and while his experience playing center will help him, he's not guaranteed to earn the job.
Glasgow will need a strong camp to avoid the Lions fully embracing the youth movement with a number of young options on the interior offensive line. Given his experience, the best version of their offensive line likely features him at center, but he'll need to prove that his struggles last year were more of a fluke than an indicator of where he's at in his career.
DE Ahmed Hassanein
The young rookie is presumably going to draw a significant amount of attention, being he was the defensive end general manager Brad Holmes eventually decided to select in the sixth-round.
His work ethic, attitude and background all but ensure he will quickly become a fan favorite. As camp progresses, it will be enticing to monitor his progress, as he only began playing football in 2019.
QB Hendon Hooker
With two years remaining on his rookie contract, this year is a big one for Hooker. The third-round pick in the 2023 draft has yet to log meaningful regular season game action, but his reps in the preseason last year were beneficial.
Improving his timing and accuracy will be a cornerstone of his development, as will be a nuanced understanding of the offense. He'll have an extra preseason game to log valuable reps, but the team's signing of veteran journeyman Kyle Allen indicates that they won't just simply hand him the backup job.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Plenty of eyes will be on Hutchinson as he returns from a season-ending leg injury. He was back for the offseason workout program and didn't show any signs of being bothered by the ailment, but a more thorough story about his status will be told when the team begins padded practices.
With little in the way of new additions, the Lions need Hutchinson to rediscover his groove from last year quickly. For a team that finished 23rd in sacks last year, Hutchinson's return should do wonders for their efforts in getting to opposing quarterbacks.
OL Giovanni Manu
After being a healthy scratch for most of last season, Manu is entering his second NFL season looking to become a part of the team's gameday rotation. Whether that means taking over the swing tackle role or switching to guard remains to be seen, but he'll have opportunities to show growth.
Manu was facing a big jump last year in going from playing collegiately in Canada to the NFL. With a year under his belt, he should be much better suited to hold his own as a second-year pro. He has all the athletic tools to be a contributor, but his overall success will hinge on translating that athleticism into solid technique.
WR Jackson Meeks
One of the team's most intriguing undrafted free agent signings is Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks. A big-bodied wideout who was one of the best at the collegiate level in securing contested catches last year, Meeks has skills that the Lions covet.
Detroit handed Meeks a hefty guarantee to entice him to sign following the draft. With the Lions traditionally not playing their top wideouts in the preseason, Meeks should get plenty of looks throughout the four preseason games.
DL Brodric Martin
Like Hooker, Martin's 2025 season will be a pivotal one. The Lions added nose tackle depth in veteran Roy Lopez as well as rookie Tyleik Williams, so Martin faces an uphill battle in securing a significant role.
Martin has yet to make a sturdy imprint through two seasons, as he spent most of his rookie season as a healthy scratch and dealt with injuries last year. He's another player who has intriguing tools, but the Lions have Super Bowl aspirations and may not have the ability to continue waiting on his development.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw told reporters at the end of his rookie season that he was set to start in Week 2 before suffering an injury in warmups. This set off a string of ailments that would limit him, derailing what was a solid performance in training camp.
Now, Rakestraw will get to show that his first camp go-around was no fluke. Because the Lions are so fond of competition, a good showing could lead him to a rise on the depth chart and more meaningful chances to play in 2025. Like Davenport, health will be a key factor.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa was limited throughout OTAs, so there weren't chances to see how he stacks up against his veteran teammates. However, like the other rookies who were limited participants, this absence was mostly precautionary to ensure he'd be ready for camp.
An explosive athlete with good size and speed, TeSlaa has tools that will get him opportunities early in his career. He was also a predominant target during rookie minicamp, and as such should be someone the passers can rely on throughout the preseason.
DT Tyleik Williams
Detroit's 2025 first-round pick is billed as a ready-made run-stuffer. With the Lions' emphasis on stopping opposing run games first and foremost, this should lead to some playing time for the rookie even if it's just in a rotational role.
Williams can afford time to develop with the addition of Lopez and return of DJ Reader. However, getting him as many snaps on the field as possible would be ideal for his development. He was another rookie that was absent for most of the open offseason workouts, so camp will allow the team to get its first solid look at where he stacks up in their defensive line rotation.