Amon-Ra St. Brown Among NFL Coaches, Executives Top-10 WR List

Detroit Lions wideout praised for his high-level traits.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was praised by NFL executives and coaches for his high-level traits and for his elite instincts.

The former fourth-round pick moved up one spot in this year's ESPN poll of wide receivers, as he was ranked as the sixth-best NFL wide receiver. Malik Nabors, Nico Collins, Mike Evans and Garrett Wilson are all ranked below him.

Last season, he was rated as the seventh-best receiver.

"He doesn't have the size but he has these high-level traits: Feet, hands, instincts, run-after-catch, competitive toughness," an NFC executive told ESPN.

In the last two years, the former USC Trojans wideout has seen his profile elevated, as he was also featured in a Netflix docuseries about the wide receiver position.

In his four seasons in Detroit, he has developed a strong bond with veteran quarterback Jared Goff. In the recent "Quarterback" series that is now airing on Netflix, Goff and St. Brown celebrate the team's division title victory over the Vikings at a dinner with their significant others.

St. Brown is the sole wideout with 100 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

"Has elite football instincts for the position," an NFL coordinator explained. "Understands how to attack leverage. Runs hard every play. Plays inside and outside. Makes all the tough catches on high-leverage downs. Blocks, plays physical. The only thing he doesn't do is win outside the red line [close to the sideline], but that's not how the game works anyways."

