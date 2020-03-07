3 Detroit Lions Who Must Step Up in 2020

With free agency and the draft upon us, it is still important to pay attention to the development of the current roster.

Quite frankly, there are several players that are on the current Lions roster who need to perform better in order for the team to have more success.

The development of tight end T.J. Hockenson will be of utmost importance this offseason.

The heavy investment made in him must pay off sooner rather than later.

The rookies in the secondary must also continue to evolve, as they are likely going to be called upon to play more snaps in 2020.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety Will Harris both must take their game to the next level in order to assist in slowing down opposing offenses.

These three players veteran players must step up in 2020 in order for Detroit to have any sort of success.

TE Jesse James

James struggled mightily in 2019 to have any sort of impact on the Lions offense.

In 2019, he signed a four-year $22.6 million dollar contract to join the Lions. He caught only 16 passes for 142 yards in his first campaign with Detroit.

A player can help in several other ways if they are not being utilized offensively. On film, James run blocking was simply ineffective.

The veteran tight end simply must rebound in 2020 for Detroit to have success.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kerryon Johnson

Unfortunately for the Lions, the 22-year-old failed to build upon the success in his second season in the league. He produced just 3.6 yards per carry, and was far from a reliable option in the Lions' backfield on a game-to-game basis.

For him to regain the status of Detroit's bell-cow back of the present and future, he will need to do two things: prove that he can remain healthy for the duration of a season and revert to his YPC total from his first NFL season.

If he doesn't, he will become another Lions running back -- in a long list of ones -- that showed promise but never lived up to the bill over the long term.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Justin Coleman

Simply put, Coleman's performance in the second half of 2019 was subpar.

Coleman allowed opposing wide receivers to burn him constantly, especially in the fourth quarter when he was called upon to make plays.

His overall grade from Pro Football Focus was 52.7 -- which ranked 103rd out of 131 cornerbacks.

Coleman must step up next season, especially if he is paired alongside a rookie cornerback and Darius Slay is traded.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

