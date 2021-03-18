Why Detroit Is Perfect for Goff: He Can Find His Inner Eminem

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff may not be the same caliber of quarterback as Matthew Stafford, but he still has many accolades and credits to his name.

Goff's former offensive coordinator in college, Tony Franklin, was highly agitated that the former California quarterback was not being treated fairly by the Los Angeles Rams that he personally spoke to Goff.

After the Rams traded Goff to the Lions, Franklin texted Goff to share why Detroit was a perfect fit for him.

One reason in particular -- the 26-year-old quarterback could dig down deep and find his inner Eminem. Franklin is a fan of the talented hip-hop artist and believes that Goff can lead Detroit to success.

“I felt like that he needed to be angry,” Franklin said via the Detroit Free Press. “And not angry every day, not mad at the world, but I think that the chip on his shoulder, that the fact that these people are saying that you’re not very good -- they can say they didn’t say that, but the reality of it is the whole world, that’s what they were telling the entire football world is that this guy’s not that good and we just want to get rid of him."

He added, "And so I wanted him to draw from that and so what I wanted to do was just remind him that in the times that I have coached him, he was really good when he reached inside and drew that part out of himself.”

