Willie McGinest Says 'Be Patient' and Give Matt Patricia Time to Build

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is hoping the improvements he has made will continue week after week. 

"I would hope, being a head coach, my goal is certainly to get better every year," Patricia said during a Zoom conference call back in May. "I really hope I’m a better head coach than I was two years ago because that’s the goal. I hope I try to get better every week." 

He added, "Certainly, these are new challenges. This is different, and I think all the head coaches in the league are trying to figure out the same thing. It’s really good. I always put myself first and foremost in that list of guys that need to improve on the team."

NFL analyst and ex-Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest recently explained just how challenging and time consuming it actually is to assemble a roster capable of winning at the highest levels.

"Fans sometimes don't understand how tough it is to assemble a team, to assemble a coaching staff, to get everybody on the same page -- inject a culture and then go out and execute at a high level," McGinest said. 

He added, "I would say everybody be patient, give this man some time to build the franchise. It's not going to happen overnight. They were not a good football team before he took it over."

The time is certainly now for Patricia to take a step forward as an NFL head man. 

Ownership has mandated that it wants to see significant improvements this upcoming season.

If Patricia doesn't get better, there's likely going to be another individual that's given the chance to be the franchise's head coach -- despite what McGinest believes.

Check out the comments made by McGinest and fellow NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks, beginning at the 3:42 mark in the video below.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

That’s really a tough ask since the organization has been a perennial loser for 60 years!

