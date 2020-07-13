Lions and Jeff Okudah Agree to Contract Terms

The Lions' 2020 first-round pick officially has his first pro contract.

Jeff Okudah, who the Lions took No. 3 overall in this past April's NFL Draft, inked his rookie contract Monday, July 13.

Financial terms of the contract have yet to be officially disclosed, but the agreement is a standard four-year contract.

The former Ohio State standout cornerback finished his final collegiate campaign with a career-high three picks and nine passes defensed. It earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He's expected to have a big role in his first year as a member of Detroit's secondary.

The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak projects Okudah to be a high-impact player right away.

As Solak wrote before the draft,

"Okudah is never out of position and regularly baits QBs and creates opportunities to attack the football because of his elite range of motion. Okudah is scheme-transcendent and matchup-immune, and projects as a high-caliber starter in Year 1 with an All-Pro ceiling during his rookie contract."

Along with the multiple interceptions, Okudah impressively "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" in 2019 -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF, he also produced a better coverage grade in his final collegiate season than the Rams' Jalen Ramsey did in his final season at Florida State in 2015.

Okudah possesses all the intangibles necessary to be a valuable player for the Lions for many years to come.

