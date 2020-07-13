AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Poll: Should WR Herman Moore Be in the Hall of Fame?

John Maakaron

Herman Moore was one of the Detroit Lions' most productive wide receivers. 

In 11 seasons in Detroit, the organization made the playoffs on six occasions. 

In 1995, he set the record for receptions in a single season with 123. 

During the 1990s, Moore was among the most sure-handed and reliable wide receivers in the National Football League. 

Moore briefly played for the New York Giants, and finished his career with 670 receptions for 9,174 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Is his body of work deserving of a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

CBS Sports recently compiled a list of players from every NFL team that could be in consideration to be enshrined as a Hall of Famer but hasn't yet. 

Moore was the player from the Lions listed.

As Bryan DeArdo explains, 

"A three-time All-Pro, Moore caught a then NFL record 123 passes in 1995. He also recorded 1,686 yards (third behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Isaac Bruce) and 14 touchdowns. Two years later, Moore again led the NFL in receptions while eclipsing the 1,200-yard barrier for a fourth straight year. During a seven-year span, Moore averaged 85 receptions for 1,190 yards and 8 touchdowns a season. Not bad for a receiver who never played with a Pro Bowl quarterback."

Many fall into the camp that if a player's candidacy needs to be debated, then they are not worthy of the highest honor bestowed upon players. 

While Moore had a great career, it is not likely he will end up enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vote Here

Related

Who is One Detroit Lion You Can Trust to Perform in 2020?

Ranking the NFC North's Defensive Lines

Lions: More Likely 7-9 or 9-7?

Where CB Jeff Okudah Ranks Among Defensive Rookie of the Year Contenders

Jeff Okudah vs. D'Andre Swift: Who Is the Better Football Player?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Andria m
Andria m

He had an amazing career, but not Hall of Fame career

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Okudah vs. D'Andre Swift: Who Is the Better Football Player?

Who is the better football player: D'Andre Swift or Jeff Okudah? Read more on the Detroit Lions' first two draft picks.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Poll: More Likely, Lions 7-9 or 9-7?

What record will the Detroit Lions finish with in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

How Reggie Ragland Fits Detroit's Defense

Exploring how Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland fits the defense entering the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.

by

JCM31179

Lions Guard Jonah Jackson Shows Off Athleticism

Detroit's third-round draft pick Jonah Jackson shows off athletic ability via his social media account.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Where CB Jeff Okudah Ranks Among Defensive Rookie of the Year Contenders

Read more where Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah ranks among NFL 2020 defensive rookie of the year contenders.

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Who Is One Detroit Lion You Can Trust to Perform in 2020?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Should Clay Matthews Be Targeted by the Detroit Lions?

Read more on why free-agent EDGE defender Clay Matthews would be a solid acquisition for the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Da Ti

Ranking the NFC North's Defensive Lines

Where does the Detroit Lions' defensive line rank in the NFC North? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Andria m

Season Preview: Lions vs. Saints

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 4 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock

NFL 'Experts' Exclude WR Kenny Golladay from Top 10 List

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was not included in an ESPN NFL executives top 10 list of wide receivers.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179