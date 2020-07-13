Herman Moore was one of the Detroit Lions' most productive wide receivers.

In 11 seasons in Detroit, the organization made the playoffs on six occasions.

In 1995, he set the record for receptions in a single season with 123.

During the 1990s, Moore was among the most sure-handed and reliable wide receivers in the National Football League.

Moore briefly played for the New York Giants, and finished his career with 670 receptions for 9,174 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Is his body of work deserving of a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

CBS Sports recently compiled a list of players from every NFL team that could be in consideration to be enshrined as a Hall of Famer but hasn't yet.

Moore was the player from the Lions listed.

As Bryan DeArdo explains,

"A three-time All-Pro, Moore caught a then NFL record 123 passes in 1995. He also recorded 1,686 yards (third behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Isaac Bruce) and 14 touchdowns. Two years later, Moore again led the NFL in receptions while eclipsing the 1,200-yard barrier for a fourth straight year. During a seven-year span, Moore averaged 85 receptions for 1,190 yards and 8 touchdowns a season. Not bad for a receiver who never played with a Pro Bowl quarterback."

Many fall into the camp that if a player's candidacy needs to be debated, then they are not worthy of the highest honor bestowed upon players.

While Moore had a great career, it is not likely he will end up enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

