What Are Lions' Super Bowl LXI Odds?

The way-too-early Super Bowl odds for the 2026 season are out, and per DraftKings, the Detroit Lions currently sit at +1300. That's tied for the fifth-best odds in the league with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Presently, the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks and the NFC runner-up L.A. Rams possess the best odds, at +950 a piece, to play in Super Bowl LXI. They are followed by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (+1000) and the AFC champion New England Patriots (+1200).

The Lions suffered a disappointing season in 2025. Entering the campaign with Super Bowl-or-bust expectations, they finished with just nine wins (9-8), and in last place in the ultra competitive NFC North division. Additionally, the organization missed out on the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season.

Subsequently, the onus is now on Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to build the team back into a legitimate playoff squad and Super Bowl contender in time for the ‘26 campaign.

It's the definition of a critical offseason for Holmes, and arguably the most important one of his tenure as Lions GM.

In his first five seasons in Detroit, the Lions have suffered just one losing year and have won a total of 48 games (48-36-1). Additionally, the franchise won back-to-back NFC North titles in 2023 and 2024, and reached the NFC Championship Game during the ‘23 campaign.

For the most part, Holmes has done an exemplary job building the Lions into a winning team, and for his efforts, he's twice been named the Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year (2023 and 2024).

For Holmes and Detroit, the next step is clear: get back to the postseason and finally break through to the Super Bowl. If the Lions reach Super Bowl LXI, it would mark the franchise’s first NFC championship in the Super Bowl era (which began with the 1966 season). And based on the odds, it’s a goal Vegas believes is very much still in play for Dan Campbell’s squad.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will square off with Drake Maye and the Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8. Kickoff for the final game of the 2025 season is set for 6:40 p.m. (EST) at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

