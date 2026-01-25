Alex Anzalone Free Agency Rumor About New York Jets Makes Sense

Detroit Lions veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone may have played his last snap in Motown.

There is growing speculation that the former New Orleans Saints linebacker could wind up back with Aaron Glenn by signing a free agent contract with the New York Jets.

At 31-years-old, it may be time to turn the page and hand the reigns of the defense completely over to Jack Campbell.

It was recently announced that Campbell was named the recipient of the 2025 Pro Butkus Award, earning the NFL’s top linebacker award.

NFL reporter Tony Pauline recently shared what he is hearing about a potential reunion between Anzalone and Glenn.

"Talk of Lions players following Aaron Glenn to New York isn't new," Pauline explained. "But word in Fricso says the odds are high that Anzalone, the nine-year veteran who will become a free agent in March, will be playing for the Jets in 2026."

While Anzalone hinted the door was not completely shut on returning to Detroit, the Jets could easily sign Anzalone to a lucrative contract offer.

As Pauline explained, "Anzalone is not expected to return to Detroit, and he’s close with “AG” and wants to reunite with his former defensive coordinator. A reunion is more likely, given the Jets’ need at linebacker, as Anzalone brings the talent, leadership, and intensity the team needs at the position. Is Anzalone concerned Glenn may be on thin ice in New York? I’m told the answer is no, as the 31-year-old is closing out his career and really isn’t looking long-term.

Following a disappointing 2025 season, Jets general manager Darren Mougey told reporters the team could take a "calculated" but aggressive approach to free agency.

"I think everyone wants to be aggressive, but calculated, with how they attack offseason. Whether that's free agency and the draft, and just knowing your team, knowing your division and what you need," Mougey said. "You can say it's an aggressive approach, but it really needs to be a very calculated approach, knowing your resources -- your draft resources, your cap, your future cap, and what that might look like. We're always going to look to add and kind of know where we might be deficient and where we might need to really add power to compete in the division."

Mougey added, "I've been here a year, I've learned a lot, we've learned a lot. We've got a clear vision. AG and I, we talk daily on this roster and the vision and this division. I know we're going to continue to build and add good players to the team that are going to help us win. The draft capital we have, the cap space, and just being here now for a year with AG. Working with AG, the staff, getting to learn the staff, getting to learn the players, getting to learn this division, I feel more confident today than ever moving forward with what we have going."

