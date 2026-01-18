Fact or Fiction: Did Detroit Lions Players Lose Their Grittiness?

When a team fails to meet expectations, supporters and pundits tend to examine a wide variety of reasons why.

For the Detroit Lions, not many predicted a regression over the course of the last two NFL seasons.

A roster built on grit, toughness and resiliency somehow lost their way. After the team found itself in the NFC Championship game in 2023, the following two seasons produced a disappointing exit against the Commanders and a 2025 season that resulted in the team not even qualifying for the postseason.

General manager Brad Holmes was asked if the team has lost some of their gritty mentality and edge from the past few years.

"I think that’s a fair question. No look, those guys have gotten to this point because they are really gritty players. I think it’s more discipline on our part to make sure that we’re adding that and that we don’t get complacent or we don’t kind of say, ‘Oh, well, we have all these stars that we’ve rewarded and they’re really good players," said Holmes. "They earned their rewards because they are gritty players and that they are fits and that they have performed at a high level.’ But that’s part of just staying disciplined in our approach.

"That’s something else that definitely want to make sure that we’ve got to take a look at and make sure that we’re staying disciplined because in human nature I think you can lose sight of it if you’re not careful," said Holmes. "But, that’s definitely something that I know is on the top of my mind is just that we have to keep injecting that type of player because that’s how we got to this point.”

Detroit's leaders uncharachteristically complained about having to play on Christmas this year. While understandable, given the game was on the road, the team actually played against the Vikings like a team that did not want to be there.

While some fans have complained publicly their concerns about more players hosting podcasts and starring in commercials, the team still has now recorded four consecutive winning seasons.

"We play here to win. We’ve got a lot of young guys on this roster," said Dan Campbell. "They need to see how it’s done. They need to understand we’re here to win, we’re here to compete, we’re here to get better. You’re not here to just be here and get by. We need it from everybody. So, I think what’s important is that we win and we’re always trying to win. And no, it didn’t get us anywhere, but we won and that was the objective.”

Part of the change the front office and coaching staff will make is to bring in more competition at numerous positions.

Players will again need to compete to earn their jobs and playing time.

"Let’s get that hunger back and we’re going to bring in some guys to compete," said Campbell. "That’s the thing. We need competition in a lot of areas because that brings out the best in players, whether it’s with some of the guys that were here or the guys that we bring in. That’s how you elevate the roster.”

