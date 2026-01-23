Fact or Fiction: Are Lions Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell on Hot Seat?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell each signed contract extensions in March of 2024 that run through the 2027 NFL season.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner Sheila Hamp. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

The success Holmes and Campbell have had is unprecedented for the Lions. Having four consecutive winning seasons in nothing to scoff at.

But there has always been a cognitive disconnect between "Lions good" and "NFL good."

Detroit's previous hires at both general manager and head coach have not produced consistent playoff success or a single appearance in the Super Bowl.

Both deserve a pat on the back for their efforts, but the work is nowhere close to being done. The ultimate goal now seems further away, given the team has not won a single playoff game in two NFL seasons.

Both Campbell and Holmes gave themselves failing grades for the 2025 season.

The season began with elevated expectations, but came crashing down, due to the team not being able to stack wins, the offensive line regressing, more injuries impacting the defense and the coaching staff not meeting expectations.

Holmes expressed, "I mean whatever’s a failure, yeah, I guess ‘F.’ That’s fair. I’m not trying to copy what (head coach Dan Campbell) he said, but it was either good enough or not good enough, and it’s not good enough. So, if it’s a pass, we’re still playing right now and competing for a championship or not. If we’re not, then fail. So, that’s where I put it. But I’m not going to get into the, ‘D-minus.’”

The expectation is a full, thorough evaluation by each will produce an evolved approach to roster and coaching decisions.

While the draft overall since 2021 has transformed the roster, the past couple of classes have not done enough to provide the team with depth and consistent production.

Free agency and the trade deadline did not push the team over the edge. While there are no guarantees that being aggressive will deliver a Super Bowl, the lack of aggression has predictably resulted in the Lions regressing.

Campbell is among the most respected leaders among the 32 coaches in the league.

His in-game decision-making must also evolve, as the former NFL tight end somehow did not factor in the subpar fourth-down numbers as the 2025 progressed.

Taking the points has value, especially when your offensive line is struggling and the numbers bear out the team was not as successful converting as they had been in previous years.

Another down season in 2026 will certainly raise the temperature to scorching levels.

Both are safe from being unemployed for now, but the rumblings are growing much louder. And most notably, decisions are now not being universally loved. Fans are being much more critical of decisions being made, as they should be.

Only a handful of diehard loyalists are looking at the Lions' regression through rose-colored glasses. While "hopium" is a powerful force, more are realizing that it is time for the Lions to deliver on their promises or Hamp must find those that can.

