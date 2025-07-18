Should Aidan Hutchinson Be Highest-Paid DE in NFL?
The Detroit Lions had an eventful afternoon on Thursday with the start of training camp just days away.
Several players were placed on offseason injury lists as part of a lengthy list of transactions ahead of training camp. Additionally, second-round pick Tate Ratledge signed his rookie contract to avoid a holdout.
Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers set the new market for a defensive end with their three-year, $123 million contract extension for T.J. Watt. The four-time First Team All-Pro becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time in his career.
With Watt now under contract, the Lions could now have a better understanding of what it will take to sign Aidan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson's representatives likely were waiting out Watt's deal, along with the potential of a contract between Cincinnati and Trey Hendrickson. With one deal out of the way, the star defender may be more inclined to wait out Hendrickson's deal before signing his new contract.
The dynamic between Hutchinson and the Lions was recently discussed on the latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast.
"From an agent's perspective, you've got to pay Aidan. I think you're one step closer. If you go $42 (million), $43 (million), then you're arguing over a couple of million," said John Maakaron. "Aidan should be the highest-paid, in my opinion. I would entertain it if you said, 'Don't do it, wait and see, maybe wait an offseason."
Maakaron points out that Hutchinson's representatives were likely anticipating big deals on the horizon for players like Watt and Hendrickson before. The Lions do have the benefit of having Hutchinson on a rookie deal through the end of the 2026 season, which also helps Hutchinson wait out these other market-setting deals.
"The agent's gonna tell him, 'Alright, Aidan. We wait, we don't make a move, we don't declare a single thing until we see T.J. Watt, until we see Trey Hendrickson.' Now, Aidan has one domino," Maakaron said. "He's one guy away, one contract away, from getting a fat check."
Hutchinson is coming off a season-ending leg injury, but this does not appear to have the coaching staff or his teammates concerned about long-term effects.
In fact, tight end Sam LaPorta proclaimed that he believes the Michigan product will return to action in even better form for the 2025 season and beyond during a recent appearance on 'The Jim Rome Show.'
“I expect him to be better, honestly. Somebody that comes back with vengeance — he had, what, eight sacks in five games?" LaPorta said. "Like, four-and-a-half games, really this past season. Expecting another big year out of Hutch, per usual, he’s our guy.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast also explores Ndamukong Suh's comments about wanting to be paid more than Matthew Stafford, as well as the immediate impact of Levi Onwuzurike missing the team's first four regular season games.
