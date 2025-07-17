How T.J. Watt Contract Extension Impacts Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions now have a new market to compare to when it comes to the value of defensive end contracts.
On Thursday, reports surfaced that the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end TJ Watt have agreed on a contract that will make him the new highest-paid non-quarterback in the entire NFL. Watt's new deal is worth $123 million over three years, giving the contract an average annual value of $41 million, and includes $108 million guaranteed at signing.
Watt, 30, has more sacks than any other player over the last five years with 73.5 and has a total of 108 in his eight-year career. He has made seven-straight Pro Bowl appearances and been named a First Team All-Pro four times.
The Steelers, who will travel to Ford Field to play the Lions in Week 16, have reset the defensive end market that was previously set by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's $40 million AAV contract.
As a result, the Lions now have a new market to deal with when it comes to creating a new contract for 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions currently have Hutchinson under team control through the 2026 season thanks to the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.
Hutchinson was on the fast track to superstardom last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury. With 7.5 sacks in just under five full games, he was on a historic pace and is expected to once again be one of the league's best edge rushers in the 2025 season.
The Lions' defensive end is expected to command a contract that either approaches or surpasses the top of the market for the position, which in this case would exceed $41 million per year. Because Hutchinson is in an earlier stage of his career, his deal would likely be for four years as opposed to Watt's three.
Watt's new deal has a big impact on the Lions and Hutchinson, as Hutchinson's representatives now have a new amount to set the terms of a prospective extension for the talented defender.
In 2024, the Lions were able to get ahead of the market with contracts for 2021 draft picks Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, they have been unable to get deals done with Hutchinson and Jameson Williams at this stage of the offseason.
Detroit has handed out one hefty long-term extension already this offseason, as Kerby Joseph was made the highest-paid safety in NFL history with a four-year, $86 million contract.