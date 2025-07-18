It's Time for Brodric Martin to Step Up
The Detroit Lions couldn't catch a break on the injury front a season ago, ending the season with a double-digit number of players on injured reserve.
And now history could be repeating itself before the 2025 campaign even starts.
On Thursday, the Lions placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list, another two players on the Non-Football Injury list and one member of the roster on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Among the players affected by the news was defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who was assigned to the reserve/PUP list. Subsequently, he will have to sit out the first four games of the upcoming season.
Onwuzurike, a second-round pick of Dan Campbell's squad in 2021, proved to be a vital piece of the Lions’ defensive line last season. He started a career-high 10 games, and recorded 29 hurries, 13 quarterback hits and 45 total pressures. Additionally, he earned a career-high Pro Football Focus overall grade (69.4).
To begin the 2025 season, he was expected to man the interior of the defensive line in place of Alim McNeill, who is still in the process of recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season.
Undoubtedly, the Onwuzurike injury – which has yet to be disclosed – is a significant blow to Detroit's defensive front.
The onus is now on the team's reserve linemen to step up, most notably third-year pro Brodric Martin. Martin, a third-round pick of Detroit in 2023, has been anything but reliable through his first two seasons in the league.
The Western Kentucky product suffered a knee injury in the Lions’ preseason finale last year, and proceeded to suit up for just two regular season games. He also logged a mere 28 total defensive snaps. Additionally, across two NFL seasons, the defensive tackle has appeared in just five games, and has totaled only four tackles.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes expects the 25-year-old to be more consistent headed into his third year as a pro.
“When he came (back) from his injury, he brought flashes, but, you know, he had some low points as well,” Holmes said of Martin. “We need to see more of the consistency of the flashes, and he just needs to be a consistent player. And he knows that. We’ve had transparent conversations, and so he knows that he needs to be a consistent player. He’s got all the ability, he’s got all the physical tools to be a consistent player.”
The Lions are still confident that Martin will grow into a solid contributor at the NFL level. And with the injury to Onwuzurike, there is no better time than now for Martin to realize his full potential.
The 2025 season is quickly becoming a put-up-or-shut-up year for the 2023 draft pick. If Martin fails to perform, his spot on the roster will be in jeopardy. Plus, Detroit will find itself dealing with an even huger hole up front.
It's far from an enviable situation for Martin and the Lions to be in entering training camp.