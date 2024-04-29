Where Are Packers in Rookie of Year Race After NFL Draft?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Big things are expected from the Green Bay Packers’ offense in 2024. How about the defense? The play of second-round picks Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Bullard will help determine its fate.
General manager Brian Gutekunst diverted from routine in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rather than using his first-round pick on defense before turning to the offense, the Packers used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Jordan Morgan before spending their second-round picks on Cooper and Bullard.
“A couple SEC guys,” assistant director of college scouting Pat Moore said after the picks were made on Friday night. “[Cooper is an] inside linebacker, long kid, great athlete, plays fast, aggressive, physical and a good teams [special] player for them. And then Javon Bullard, an interior defensive back, multiyear starter at Georgia, good player, smart player, physical, one of their team leaders, brings energy, brings passion.
“Very excited to get our defense two good players, playmakers, great kids, hard workers.”
For NFL Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook, Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Dallas Turner is the favorite at +500, followed by Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu at +650.
At +3000, Cooper is tied for the 12th-shortest odds. He had an All-American season in leading one of the top defenses in the nation. After the team’s interest was piqued by his strong performance at the East-West Shrine Game and the Scouting Combine, it brought him in for a predraft visit.
“He really kind of started accelerating his production midway through the season,” Moore said. “Those guys are sometimes the captain of your defense, and we’re just trying to make sure that he is what we think he is and get the coaches comfortable with understanding who he is and just talk football with him. So, just wanted to get him in the building.
“I had spent some time with him at pro day and got comfortable with him and brought him in so the coaches could talk with him. So, it’s just a feeling-out process.”
The Eagles traded ahead of the Packers and picked Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean, who is +2500. The Packers picked Cooper instead of Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is +2800.
Bullard is +5000 to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was the second safety off the board; the first, Tyler Nubin by the Giants, is +3500.
The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year Award has been handed out since 1967. Cornerback Willie Buchanon in 1972 is the only Packers player to win the award.
Will that change? Perhaps, if they can lift the defense to new heights.
“They bring a lot of speed,” Gutekunst said. “These guys are really good football players. They run and hit. I think with Bullard, he’s very versatile. He can play the nickel, he can play safety, he’s done a lot of things. He’s a big-time leader for that football team at Georgia, which has been very, very good. And then obviously, Cooper, the speed that he brings to the table at the linebacker position is rare. So, I think we got a lot faster, which I wanted to do this weekend.”
Running back MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick, is +8000 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the favorite to win the award at +210 as well as the favorite to lead the bumper crop of rookie quarterbacks in passing yards.
Packers at the 2024 NFL Draft
Liked/Didn’t Like | Our Day 3 draft grades | Five takeaways | National draft grades
Day 3: Evan Williams | Jacob Monk and Travis Glover | Kalen King
Day 2: Javon Bullard | Edgerrin Cooper | Marshawn Lloyd | Ty’Ron Hopper
Day 1: Jordan Morgan | Short arms