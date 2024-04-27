Three-Peat: Packers Add Jacob Monk, Travis Glover in 2024 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – From 2020 through 2022, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted three offensive linemen in three consecutive drafts.
Last year, he drafted zero.
After losing David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan and Yosh Nijman this offseason, it was back to three-peating for Gutekunst in the 2024 NFL Draft. After using a first-round pick on Arizona’s Jordan Morgan on Thursday and trading up in the fifth round for Duke’s Jacob Monk earlier Saturday, the Packers used their sixth-round pick on Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover.
Monk and Glover bring a wealth of experience and the requisite history of position flexibility to Green Bay.
Monk started 58 games in five seasons at Duke. The breakdown: 36 games at right guard, 12 at right tackle and 10 at center. The 12 starts at right tackle came as a true freshman in 2019, and he was a full-time starter at right guard in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, he started six games at right guard and four games at center. In 2023, he started seven games at right guard and six games at center, earning an honorable mention on the all-ACC team both seasons.
“I feel like I’ve just developed into an experienced, vet player,” he said in his Zoom. “I feel like just going out there and not getting rattled, I feel like is probably the main thing, honestly. There’s going to be ebbs and flows to each and every game, but just staying level-headed, knowing that if the game doesn’t start out right, you always have a chance to make it right. That’s the main thing I’ve learned in my five years starting at Duke.”
In 2023, he played 351 snaps at right guard, 336 at center and 18 at left guard. He allowed one sack and 14 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I think he's a guard/center swing,” Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “We definitely feel like he can play in there. He's quick, very quick, strong, aggressive play style, excellent motor, gets after it. He's a snap-to-whistle kind of guy.
“His play style and the way they talk about him, his wiring, he's an elite, elite guy. He's a leader and he kind of sets the tone at that program. Guys follow him, and I think that kind of oozes out on his film when you're watching him and this guy's getting after it and he's out there to win.”
At 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms, he ran his 40 in 5.08 seconds. With excellent all-around testing, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.74.
After redshirting in 2018, Glover started 57 games the next five seasons. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2019, 10 games at left tackle in 2020, 13 games at left tackle in 2021, five games at right tackle and four games at left tackle in 2022 and all 12 games at left tackle in 2023, when he was first-team all-Sun Belt.
According to Pro Football Focus, 117 offensive tackles in this draft class played at least 400 snaps from scrimmage. From that group, Glover ranked 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hits per pass-protecting snaps. PFF charged him with four sacks and 12 total pressures. He was penalized five times.
“I think my strengths are my hands,” he said in a Zoom call. “I try to be violent when I play. Timing in my strikes is something I’ve been trying to work on. It’s really fine-tuning everything I do.”
Glover was invited to the Hula Bowl. He played well enough there to get a shot against the big boys at the Senior Bowl.
“I think the Senior Bowl definitely helped out, especially going out there and getting in front of more teams,” he said. “Then at the Hula Bowl, it showed guys that I wasn’t just a guy that could play in the Sun Belt. I could play against these Power-5 guys and I think it was a really big help just going out there and competing against new competition.”
Among his predraft visits: a trip to Green Bay to meet with the Packers. That’s his brother’s favorite team.
“There’s so much history” in Green Bay, he said.
Montravius Adams, a third-round pick by the Packers in 2017, was the first player from Dooly County High School in Vienna, Ga., to reach the NFL.
At 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms, he ran his 40 in 5.27 seconds as part of a Relative Athletic Score of 4.71.
