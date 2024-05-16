Packers Will Host Ravens in NFL Preseason
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will not play a nationally televised preseason game this year.
Along with the release of the regular-season schedule on Wednesday, the NFL rolled out the exhibition slate, as well. Here are the three games:
Sat., Aug. 10: at Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m. (Packers TV Network)
Sun., Aug. 18: at Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. (Packers TV Network)
Sat., Aug. 24: home vs. Baltimore Ravens at noon (Packers TV Network)
If you’re not within the reach of the Packers TV Network, NFL Network will re-air the games.
Not that past regular-season success means anything for the upcoming preseason. But:
- The Browns finished 11-6 and earned a playoff berth despite injuries that limited quarterback Deshaun Watson to six games and star running back Nick Chubb to only two. Cleveland finished No. 1 in the league in total defense.
- The Broncos, who beat the Packers in Denver last season, dumped Russell Wilson after a disappointing 8-9 season and drafted Bo Nix in the first round. Thus, expect Sean Payton to give his starters a lot of playing time.
- The Ravens’ incredible 24-game preseason winning streak was snapped last year by Washington. The Ravens went 13-4 in the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC but lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
A few days after the preseason wraps up, teams will have to cut their rosters from 90 players to 53. From there, the Packers will turn their attention to the season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil.
The NFL preseason will begin with the Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears on Aug. 1.