After Drop-Plagued Season, Dontayvion Wicks Ready to Rebound
GREEN BAY, Wis. – During a 2-minute drill at Green Bay Packers training camp on Friday, Jordan Love launched a bomb to Dontayvion Wicks, who was streaking away from Xavier McKinney.
Wicks caught the pass for a 49-yard touchdown, which might not be incredibly noteworthy if not for Wicks’ drop-plagued second season and how he believes he’s positioned himself for a rebound.
“I think it was a lot of mental last year, and that’s the goal this year is working on staying strong mentally, not worry about the outside,” Wicks said. “Everybody in here’s with us. We’re all together. Really, it’s just focusing in on the team and keeping these guys around. I think that was a big part of why I changed last year going to the end of the season because I started to not think about what everybody else had to say and just locking in on what I had to lock in on.
“I know I can catch the ball. Everybody else does, too. You just can’t get caught up in the outside noise and what everybody else is saying. You’ve just got to lock in, do what you’ve got to do to make the plays that come your way and they won’t have nothing to talk about.”
After a promising rookie season, Wicks’ sophomore slump started, well, at the start. In Week 1 against the Eagles, he caught 0-of-3 targets and had one drop. In Week 4 against Minnesota, Wicks caught 5-of-13 passes with two drops.
“As a receiver, as a human being, at my position, you drop a few, it’s a confidence-breaker,” he said.
Through Week 6, Wicks had caught just 10-of-31 targets. At one point, he had the most hideous catch-vs.-drop ratio imaginable.
“It was almost like the whole world’s weighing on him,” passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said before OTAs, “and I just told him, ‘Man, just let your work take care of itself. And every day you show up, outwork everybody in this room.’ And you saw at the end of the year when the ball was coming his way, there was a real confidence toward the end to get open and make the play.”
That’s exactly what happened. During the final five games, Wicks looked much closer to the rookie-year version of himself by catching 18-of-24 passes with only one drop.
“I would say people really don’t see the mental aspect of it,” he said. “I was going through a lot last year. Man, it was hard. It was hard getting through it mentally. Everything wasn’t going my way, how I expected it, but it cleaned up toward midseason and I started to have fun again.
“Once you have fun, like Vrabes says a lot, the ball finds energy. When you’re happy for each other, happy for the players that’s making plays – we’ve got a lot of playmakers, so you might not get a ball every now and then. So, just keeping that mental strong and going onto the next play.
“When you’ve got the energy, the ball comes your way, so just staying focused and not worrying about what’s coming your way, what’s not coming your way, controlling what you can control. When the opportunities do come, capitalize, and then that’ll make way for more opportunities. That’s really the focus this year is capitalizing when they do come my way.”
Capitalizing on opportunities will be the key given the abundance of potential playmakers. Not only are all the receivers back from last year aside from Christian Watson, who is coming back from a torn ACL, but the Packers drafted receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first and third rounds, tight end Tucker Kraft could be a bigger part of the offense, and tight end Luke Musgrave and running back MarShawn Lloyd could be difference-makers after injury-plagued seasons.
That’s why Wicks said his goals aren’t statistical. Rather, they’re “staying strong mentally.” Last year, he ranked second on the team in targets, even while finishing with the second-highest drop percentage among NFL receivers, because of his elite get-open percentage.
“When the ball comes my way, I’ve got to make a play. That’s my job,” Wicks said. “Just being there, being around the ball more, when my opportunities do come, that leads to trust with 10 and also with the coaches. I know I can be there and make the plays like I’ve been in OTAs and today. It’s making those plays so they can trust me when we go out there on Sundays.”
Wicks, who said he’s in a “good place right now,” credited his teammates with helping him through last year’s slump. It wasn’t as if he was the only player who dropped passes. It wasn’t as if he was the only reason why a passing game that entered the season with such high expectations stumbled rather than soared.
They’ll lean on each other again as this season approaches.
“I could talk to them because we’re all going through the same thing,” Wicks said. “We’re all going through hard times, hard things. We’re just trying to get over that hump and being the best we can be every day and trying to be 1 percent better every day. That’s the main goal of helping each other become better.
“Our receiver room is like a college relationship. It’s all young guys in there. We’re all feeling the same way. We’re all trying to get to the same thing so we all help each other out. When something’s not going good for one, we bring them up. As a receiver group, we all had some drops last year. In the room, we knew it ain’t just one. It’s all of us. So, we’ve all got to get better at this thing and we take off from there.”