Aaron Rodgers Made His Thoughts Clear on Job Status of Mike Tomlin, Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers had a lot on his mind following the Steelers’ 30–6 loss to the Texans in the final game of the NFL’s wild-card round Monday night. His future was certainly top of mind following the game, although Rodgers admitted he isn’t ready to make any emotional decisions.
Another hot topic following any end to a disappointing year is the future of the franchise’s coach. After 19 seasons, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has heard his name on the hot seat, especially now after Pittsburgh’s sixth straight postseason loss, keeping the franchise without a playoff win since 2016. The Packers, where Rodgers played for 17 seasons, are in a similar boat with coach Matt LaFleur following Green Bay’s disastrous loss to the Bears Saturday.
Although Rodgers wasn’t ready to talk about whether Monday was his last NFL game, he had plenty to say about Tomlin and LaFleur’s futures following the end of his 21st season.
“I mean this league has changed a lot in my 21 years,” he said to reporters postgame. “When you hear conversation about the Mike Tomlins of the world, Matt LaFleurs of the world ... when I first got in the league, there wouldn’t be conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat. But the way that the league is covered now and the way there’s snap decisions and the validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what they’re talking about, to me that’s an absolute joke.
“For either of those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we’re at as a society and as a league.”
Tomlin hasn’t led the Steelers to a finish below .500 since he took over in Pittsburgh all the way back in ‘07, but the recent playoff woes have caused many to wonder whether the franchise will decide to make a shocking move and move on from its longtime coach.
LaFleur has three seasons of 13 wins since he became the Packers coach in ‘17. He hasn’t recorded a season with less than eight wins, but the sudden availability of former Ravens coach John Harbaugh coupled with another early exit from the postseason brings LaFleur’s future suddenly into question. Despite the chatter, the Packers are expected to keep their coach around.
If Rodgers was running the show, it’s safe to say he wouldn’t make any rash decisions, just like how he’s going about his own future. The thing is, it’s not up to the all-time great quarterback. We’ll wait and see whether either of the two historic franchises provides an offseason shocker by moving on from its respected coach.