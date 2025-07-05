Ranking Every Player on Packers’ Roster, Part 13: ‘You Guys Don’t Get It’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will take a 90-player roster to the field for their first practice of training camp on July 23.
In a Packers On SI tradition, we will rank every player on the roster. This isn’t just a list of the best players. Rather, we take talent, contract, draft history, importance of the position and depth at the position into consideration.
More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.
No. 30: QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022. Heading into Year 3, with a 53.0 percent completion rate and 49.4 passer rating, he was deemed a bust and shipped to Green Bay for a bag of stale pretzels.
Adapting a phrase, one team’s trash is another team’s treasure. The Packers probably wouldn’t have finished 11-6 and qualified for the playoffs if not for Willis coming to the rescue of injured Jordan Love.
“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in this short period of time,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Willis beat his former team in Week 3. “People can’t fathom it. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this. “
After incumbent Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt bombed in their backup battle during training camp, the Packers acquired Willis at the end of the preseason. Incredibly, he beat the Colts in Week 2 and the Titans in Week 3. Then, he came off the bench and made the pivotal throw in Green Bay’s win at Jacksonville. Late in the season, he made the key pass to position Green Bay to rally past Chicago in Week 18, only for bad clock management and defense to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Willis completed 74.1 percent of his passes. After throwing zero touchdown passes vs. three interceptions with the Titans, Willis threw three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. His yards per attempt went from 5.3 to 10.2. It was a small sample size, but no quarterback in the league who threw at least 50 passes had a better passer rating than Willis’ 124.8.
“He was a welcome addition,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I don’t think when you bring a player in right at the cutdown day and you expect him to start in a couple weeks and do what he did. So, just really appreciative of his professionalism, how prepared he was … and how he attacked things, and really fit into our football team well.”
Willis, who is entering his final season under contract, made 100-year-old history to save Green Bay’s season and probably save his career.
“I just try to continue to just work,” Willis said after beating his former team. “Like you say, three starts, that’s what I was judged off and that’s what it is. You don’t really have a say-so in that. It’s a results-based league. It’s a business, so I can’t really be mad about that. I got my opportunity, whether it was, you know, one of the better opportunities or not, it was an opportunity. I’m grateful for that. I learned from it. I’ll try to continue to work hard until my next one comes.”
No. 29: TE Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave was a second-round pick in the powerful 2023 tight end class. The 42nd overall pick, Musgrave was drafted after Buffalo’s Dalton Kincaid (No. 23), Detroit’s Sam LaPorta (No. 34) and Las Vegas’ Michael Mayer (No. 35) but ahead of Dallas’ Luke Schoonmaker (No. 58), Jacksonville’s Brenton Strange (No. 61), Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft (No. 78), Pittsburgh’s Darnell Washington (No. 93) and San Francisco’s Cameron Latu (No. 101).
In a draft class consisting of those nine players who were selected in the first three rounds, Musgrave finished third with 34 receptions and fourth with 352 yards even while missing the stretch run with an injured kidney.
Last year, however, was a major disappointment. When Kraft suffered a torn pectoral last offseason, it offered Musgrave an opportunity to distance himself in the competition. Instead, Musgrave had a quiet training camp and Kraft only further increased the gap between the two.
Musgrave suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 that required surgery and sent him to injured reserve. In those first four games, Kraft caught 12 passes for 130 yards in 226 snaps while Musgrave caught five passes for 22 yards in 108 snaps. So, it’s not as if the ankle was why Musgrave finished the season with seven catches for 45 yards with only one catch of longer than 6 yards.
Musgrave comes from a football family. His father, Doug, played quarterback at Oregon. When the Packers play at Cleveland, Musgrave will be on the same field as an uncle, Bill Musgrave, the Browns’ quarterbacks coach.
“One thing I hold near and dear to my heart is the toughness aspect,” Musgrave told The Draft Network before the 2023 draft. “My dad always told me to never lay down on a football field unless you physically can’t get up. As long as you can stand, never lay down. I’ve never laid down on a field. I take pride in that.”
No. 28: WR Dontayvion Wicks
Will the real Dontayvion Wicks stand up and catch the ball? A fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023, his career arc is filled with maddening inconsistency.
At Virginia, he caught 57 passes for 1,201 yards (21.1 average) and nine touchdowns in 2021 but just 30 passes for 430 yards (14.3 average) and two touchdowns in 2022. His drop percentage soared from 8.1 percent in 2021 to 23.1 percent in 2022, which was the worst in the nation.
With Green Bay, he caught 39 passes as a rookie and again in 2024, but his yardage declined from 581 to 415 and his average plunged from 14.9 to 10.6, while his drop percentage soared from 4.9 percent to 17.0 percent, which was second-worst in the league.
Despite the struggles, Wicks was targeted 74 times – one behind Jayden Reed’s team-high total. Why? Because he kept getting open. In fact, he had the fourth-highest “get-open” rate in the league, according to ESPN.
“Man, his twitch, timing, tempo,” Reed said. “It’s a lot of things that he do that make him different, so he does a great job with that, and you can’t really coach that. That’s just pure talent.”
At least Wicks finished on an upward trajectory. From Game 3 through Game 11, Wicks failed to catch better than 50 percent of his targets in eight of nine games. The results were all-time bad. From Game 12 through Game 17, he caught 22-of-30 passes.
“I think early in the year, he wanted the results so bad,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said before the start of OTAs. “He wanted to catch the ball and score. He was getting open, and then he would have a bad drop and everybody would be so upset over him and he’d be down on himself.
“I think he really learned to just handle one play at a time. It just happens to some guys. They want to score four touchdowns, they want to have 120 yards (but) you have a drop and then it weighs on you. I think he’s matured so much. You could feel, it was almost like the whole world’s weighing on him, and I just told him, ‘Man, just let your work take care of itself. And every day you show up, outwork everybody in this room.’ And you saw at the end of the year when the ball was coming his way, there was a real confidence toward the end to get open and make the play.”
No. 27: DE Kingsley Enagbare
A fifth-round pick in 2022, Kingsley Enagbare ran ahead of 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness all of last season. While Van Ness hasn’t started a game in two seasons, Enagbare has started 18 games in three seasons, including seven games last year. Coming off a torn ACL in the playoff win at Dallas, Enagbare somehow avoided surgery, played in all 17 games and set career highs with 39 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
According to PFF, 79 edge defenders played at least 250 pass-rushing snaps last season. Enagbare ranked 58th in pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 71st in pass-rush win rate.
For a starter, the Packers need better, which is why Rashan Gary and Van Ness worked as the first-team tandem throughout the offseason. Presumably, that’s how the Packers will line up in Week 1 against Detroit. Nonetheless, Enagbare will play a key role as the first player off the bench.
“What drives me is pretty much being the underdog,” he said last season. “More importantly than that, I drive myself – constantly willing to get better and determination to get better, and every time I’m on the field, I pretty much go out there with the mindset that I’m going to make any play.
“Whether it’s a run (or) pass-rushing, I have the mindset that I want to get a part of the play. I feel like that’s probably my biggest strength is my hustle and willingness to get to the ball and see the ball.”
No. 26: RB MarShawn Lloyd
The Packers, obviously, had high hopes for third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd. During his lone season at USC in 2023, he ranked among the national leaders in yards per carry because of his combination of size and speed.
His rookie season, of course, was straight out of a horror novel.
- The rookies arrived in Green Bay a few days before the first practice of training camp. Lloyd suffered a hip injury that sidelined him for the first couple weeks of camp.
- In his preseason debut, Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury.
- Having missed the end of training camp and the start of the season, Lloyd made his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Colts. After 10 snaps and seven touches for 18 yards, he sustained an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve.
- When he was ready to return to the lineup, his stomach was “hurting a little weird.” He went to the hospital and had an appendectomy. In one of the quotes of the year, coach Matt LaFleur said, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
- Lloyd made one last push to get on the field but suffered a hamstring injury.
Veteran running back Josh Jacobs was along for the ride. Literally.
“It’s good having Josh,” Lloyd said at the end of last season. “Josh, him going into the league, he didn’t have a person that he could look up to because he was ‘the guy’ coming. Me having a person like Josh, I took Josh to practice every day. We drove to practice every single day. He made sure I stayed in it. He always gave me pointers here and there.”
Lloyd was back on the field for the final couple weeks of the offseason program. He said he’s “super-excited” about the season. If he can stay healthy, he’d provide a dynamic threat to help keep Jacobs fresh.
“I play football. I’m very comfortable with everything I can do,” he said recently. “I’m not really trying to prove anything to anybody. I know what I can do and, if you’re watching, you’re watching.”