Ten Most Important Packers for Playoff Showdown at Bears

It’s go time. The Green Bay Packers will head into Soldier Field on Saturday night to take on their heated rival, the Chicago Bears, in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

This will be just the third time the teams have met in the postseason, and the rivalry has had its heat turned up. After years of dominance, the Packers split the season series with Chicago each of the last two seasons.

Perhaps it’s fitting there will be a third matchup. Both teams believe they could have won both games, as each game came down to its final play.

This game is different from most others in the series. It’s the postseason. The Packers and Bears are rarely good at the same time. This time, both teams are good and feel like they have a chance to go on a playoff run.

Sometimes in the postseason, it’s a lesser-known player that rises to the occasion. In 2010, rookie running back James Starks had a big game in a wild-card victory at the Eagles. More often than not, however, these games are about the best players playing well in the biggest moments.

Green Bay’s best players dominate our list of the 10 most important players for the game, along with a couple of role players who could have their Starks moment on Saturday.

No. 10: S Evan Williams

Evan Williams is one of the team’s best run defenders. That will be a big story for the Packers as to whether or not they’re able to slow down Chicago’s dynamic run game. Green Bay did a good job the first time. Chicago’s longest run at Lambeau Field was only 9 yards.

Williams was a big part of that. Green Bay’s run defense is not great, but it does tackle well at all three levels.

“Yeah, Evan’s made a ton of progress. I thought he played great,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week . “I think every time he steps onto the field, he does a lot of great things. So, he’s going to be a big player for us in this game.

“He’s one of the guys back there that I think has the capabilities of getting the ball out at any time. You saw it in our first game at home, the one they ruled incomplete, which still don’t understand that one. He’s a ballhawk and he’s got a nose for the football, he’s really intelligent, he can anticipate things. It’s like having another coach on the field.”

Between his ability to play the run and having that other coach on the field, the Packers will need Williams’ communication skills.

Williams doesn’t just play the run well. He led the team in interceptions with three. Turnovers are paramount, and one play made in the secondary could decide whether Green Bay moves on to Seattle or not.

No. 9: CB Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs might be an unfair placement on this list considering he just got to Green Bay a little over a week ago. The reality is the Packers know they need help in the secondary, which was a reason Diggs was claimed off waivers after he was released by the Cowboys.

The Packers have been coy about who will play on Saturday in the secondary, but it seems unlikely the Packers would make an expensive waiver claim on someone with the pedigree of Diggs to keep him on the bench.

The Packers tried to bench Carrington Valentine during the team’s last game that mattered against the Baltimore Ravens. They were unable to as Nate Hobbs and Kamal Hadden left that game with injuries.

Diggs is not the perfect player, and struggled in Dallas this season. He did, however, look good in his first action in a Packers helmet.

Diggs might give up some plays, but he has also shown an ability to make plays of his own. Again, in the postseason, every play matters more.

If Diggs can take the ball away, that would give Green Bay’s defense a boost they are desperately seeking. One week in, Jeff Hafley seems to think he’s more comfortable.

“I think when he first got out there, he was kind of playing a little loose and playing a little off the ball, but you could see the more comfortable he got, the more aggressive he was,” Hafley said. }It was one of the first third downs of the game. He was on the right side and we sent a pressure, and he broke the ball up against (Justin) Jefferson; I thought he was going to pick it off. So, I was really pleased with that play.

“Probably even more so, I liked his physicality. He got off blocks on a screen and he made the play on one down our right sideline, I think it was Justin again, and he took a pretty violent punch because he’s got really good length. So, I thought for being here really one practice, I thought he did a really nice job.

“It’s cool to see the last couple of days how he’s integrated with our players, how he’s been in meetings. Overall, I just think he has more confidence right now in our scheme, so I’d be very comfortable to play him.”

That last line is the key there. If Hafley is comfortable playing him, the guess is that Diggs will be the other corner across from Keisean Nixon with hopes he can make a game-changing play.

No. 8: DT Jonathan Ford

It was not that long ago that Jonathan Ford was on the other side of this rivalry. Ford was claimed by the Packers last week when he was by the Bears, returning to the team that drafted him in 2022.

He’s not expected to be a star, but the Packers could certainly use him as they try and slow down Chicago’s dynamic run game.

“They try to get the ball on the perimeter. Those guys, they pride themselves on getting the ball on the perimeter,” Ford said. “They want to run downhill at you, as well, to see what you have up front. As a defensive line, we have to be stout up front and be able to stop those backs, because they are some good backs.”

Ford is not going to play on the perimeter, but he can help prevent getting the ball to that direction. To get to the perimeter, an offensive line wants to reset the line of scrimmage.

Ford may not start, but whether or not he’s a factor in the run game could play a big role in how Green Bay’s defense plays.

No. 7: RT Zach Tom

The Packers have been missing their best offensive lineman since Dec. 14, when right tackle Zach Tom went down with a knee injury that was the beginning of an avalanche in Denver.

Tom missed the last meeting between these teams in Chicago, and the Packers need him back after he was inactive for the final three games.

Chicago does not rush the passer at a high level, but they do like to send a lot of blitzes, which the Packers saw plenty of, especially at Lambeau Field.

Tom is a big part of slowing down Chicago’s pass rush. Furthermore, he could be the enforcer the team was missing the last time these two teams met.

“(Love’s) never really rattled in those situations, but I know a lot of guys took that hit that he took a little personal. So, I’m not saying we gon’ go out there and play dirty or nothing like that, but we definitely going to defend our brother,” Josh Jacobs said.

Jacobs was referring to Austin Booker’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Love that knocked him out of the game on Dec. 20 with a concussion.

On that night, nobody had Love’s back, which Booker was clear to note .

“Maybe they should have done something last game,” Booker said when asked about Jacobs’ comments.

That factor is a small portion of the game. The bigger portion will be keeping Booker and Montez Sweat out of the backfield. Getting Tom back would be a huge, but he didn’t practice on Thursday and is questionable.

No. 6: WR Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed was the Packers’ leading receiver each of the last two seasons, and looked like he was poised for another big year before he left the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Commanders with a broken collarbone.

Reed is back now and fully removed from the collarbone and foot injuries that hampered him early in the season. His speed in the middle of the defense could be a defining factor in this game. Chicago’s defense does a lot of things well, but their middle of the field defenders have struggled with Green Bay’s speed.

Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates his touchdown at the Bears in 2024. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Reed was open a bunch in the second matchup and helped create a chunk play in overtime before the Packers fumbled on a fourth down.

With Chicago’s pressure packages, a player like Reed is someone who will likely be a hot read considering his presence as the team’s slot receiver. That could mean a multitude of early touches for Reed. Execution will be key.

“Yeah, it’s all about executing and, obviously, man, to the last whistle. That’s what it’s going to come down to,” Reed said. “You can’t let up, you can’t relax, because we learned that when you relax and take your foot off the pedal, it can bite you in the ass. We learned that and we got to figure out how to not let that happen anymore.”

No. 5: RB Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs is back. The last time he suited up for Green Bay, he was incredibly limited due to game flow and also by design. The Packers and Jacobs have been trying to navigate a knee injury that has been nagging at him for the better part of two months.

Now, for the first time since November, Jacobs is off the injury report and feels as fresh as he has all season.

“My body coming into this game is the best I’ve felt probably in the last six weeks, so it’s a pretty good situation to be in,” Jacobs said.

The forecast for Saturday calls for a wintry mix during the day and windy at night. If it’s too difficult to throw the ball, Jacobs’ role will be heightened. In fact, these are the games the Packers had in mind when they signed Jacobs two offseasons ago.

Last year, Jacobs tried to carry the Packers to the finish line against the Eagles, including one run that got the Packers on the doorstep of the goal line for what would be their only touchdown of the day.

This time, Jacobs is looking for more while also looking to atone for a fumble that turned the tide of the last meeting between these teams.

“They lead the league in turnovers, so that’s something that we definitely know about their team. We definitely know that they’re – they going to play 60 minutes and some,” Jacobs said. “A lot of their games, they’ve been down in the fourth quarter and come back and find a way to win, so for me, protecting the ball, especially in that last game, because I think about that drive.

“I’m like, man, if we score right there, really the game is really over, so that’s something that I definitely think about. That’s something that one of the coaches brought up to me earlier today, so it’s definitely been on my mind and I’m not going to change how I play the game. I don’t want to go in there overthinking, but I’m going to run hard and we gon’ see how it play out.”

No. 4: WR Christian Watson

Third down. Game on the line. Who do the Packers draw up a play for? That may sound dangerously close like a conversation topic that makes Matt LaFleur want to vomit , but there’s truth to it.

Green Bay’s best receiver is Christian Watson. Call him the No. 1 receiver if you wish, but he has been dynamic down the stretch for Green Bay, which included a two-touchdown performance against Chicago at Lambeau Field.

He may have had another long touchdown against the Bears had Malik Willis seen him and thrown the ball Watson’s way on a play that resulted in a 26-yard gain.

Watson felt like the Packers let the last game slip away against the Bears and wants a chance at redemption. He even hoped for it.

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during a game against the Chicago Bears. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“A lot. This is definitely a big time game regardless. But obviously to get a chance of redemption here from the last game and to find a way to go out on top against a NFC North rival,” Watson said.

Green Bay’s biggest advantage in this game should be its passing offense against Chicago’s secondary, with the caveat of whether they’re able to take care of the football.

Watson is the biggest advantage that Green Bay has. He’s bigger than Chicago’s corners. He’s faster than their nickel corners and safeties. If LaFleur needs a big play late in the game, the guess here is he’s trying to dial something up for his top playmaker.

No. 3: S Xavier McKinney

The last time these teams met, Xavier McKinney had the ball hit his hands with a chance to make a game-changing interception.

McKinney has been excellent this year, but those game-changing plays have eluded him, unlike a season ago, when he led the team with eight interceptions.

This time, if that opportunity presents itself, the Packers need McKinney to make that play.

With Micah Parsons on the sideline for the rest of the season, McKinney is their best player on defense. If there’s a big play to be made, he’s the one they’re relying on to make it.

Beyond that, he’s also the quarterback of the secondary. If the Packers are going to have some inexperience in the secondary with Trevon Diggs potentially getting more snaps, they’ll need McKinney to help make sure everyone knows the defense they are in.

“Oh, yeah, for sure. I do it every game,” McKinney said. “I got to do regardless, even when Tre wasn’t here. That’s a part of my job is to relay the message around the entire back end or to Quay and just having that communication, having them hand signals. So, it’s not just Tre that I’m have to do that with, that’s a part of my job and I take pride in that.

“So, regardless of what we’re in, I try to always have a hand signal or something -- they might have ran a deep ball and they can’t get back to the huddle and hear the call, and I hear the call before them or I get there before them, I gotta have a hand signal ready for them so they know what to do. I take pride in that and it’s not just going to be for him. But for him, obviously, he’s newer. I know every time he in the game, my job is to make sure 28 got the call, and I’m going to make sure I do that.”

No. 2: Coach Matt LaFleur

The top two people on this list are no-brainers. The NFL playoffs more often than not come down to coaches and quarterbacks.

Saturday will be the third time the Packers have played the Bears in six weeks. With that familiarity, the difference in this game could come down to who is better coached and better disciplined.

That’s where LaFleur comes in. There are times where LaFleur’s teams have looked like a well-oiled machine in the postseason.

Wins against the Rams in January 2021 and the Dallas Cowboys in January 2024 speak to that. The Packers piled up 80 points in those two games. The offense was great in both matchups.

Other times, LaFleur’s teams have made a boatload of mistakes, leading you to wonder what could have been.

The last two playoff games that LaFleur has coached in have been the latter more than the former.

After beating the Cowboys, the Packers scored 21 points against the 49ers, but easily could have had more if they were more productive in the red zone or not missed on a fourth-and-short early in the game. Last year, the Packers were only able to get 10 points against the Eagles and rarely looked like a threat.

That cannot be the case this time. The biggest advantage across the game might be their offense against Chicago’s defense. LaFleur needs to push all the right buttons throughout the game. The margin for error in these games is razor thin.

“I think the more normal you can make it, the better chance you have. Throughout my experiences, you’ve got to just do your job and focus on your job,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you’re playing a really good football team, whether it’s in the playoffs or the regular season, every play is so critical.

“You can’t have lapses, whether it’s intensity, whether it’s mental lapses, you just can’t have them because every play is so valuable, so critical. There’s no wasted plays. And I think ultimately what it comes down to is your ability to execute. And I would say this In the biggest of games, your best players have to play their best.”

Speaking of best players having to play their best …

No. 1: QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love has to be on top of his game. Caleb Williams might be great one day, but he isn’t right now. Love just finished his best season as a pro.

Wins are not a quarterback stat, but more often than not the quarterback who plays better is on the team that wins in the postseason.

Love has seen both ends of the spectrum in the postseason.

He was brilliant in his playoff debut. He was mostly average with two big mistakes in his second postseason game. He was dreadful a season ago against Philadelphia, throwing three interceptions as the offense only scored 10 points.

Average or worse is not going to cut it in this game.

Chicago’s defense is not good on a play-to-play basis. It ranks in the bottom third of the league in rushing and passing yards allowed. The Packers need Love to be great if they’re going to win any game in the postseason.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in him, but it’s not just about him,” LaFleur said about Love.

“I think a lot of times, the quarterback is going to get too much credit when you win and too much blame when you lose, and that’s just the nature of it. But I think that there’s nobody else I’d rather have than Jordan.”

Saying there’s nobody else that he’d rather have than Love is high praise considering some of the quarterbacks around the NFL, but that’s the type of player the Packers need Love to be.

When they moved on from Aaron Rodgers, and ultimately gave Love a hefty contract extension after his first season as the starting quarterback, these are the games in which Love must be great.

With a win, the Packers can restore order as the premier team in the NFC North while ruining the best season its main rival has had since 2018.

If Love plays poorly and the Packers lose, Saturday night’s game will be viewed as a changing of the guard, with a lot of questions surrounding Love and his team in the immediate future.

