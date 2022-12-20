Packers-Rams Inactives: Doubs Officially Active

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were ruled out of Monday night’s game on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As if there was any doubt, Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is active and will play in his first game since suffering an ankle injury on his only snap at Detroit on Nov. 6.

Doubs practiced all week and wasn’t given a designation on Saturday’s injury report, essentially assuring his return on Monday night against the Rams after a four-game absence. Moreover, the team released Sammy Watkins earlier in the day.

Green Bay’s inactives are left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive tackle Caleb Jones and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford. Bakhtiari was ruled out on Saturday as he recovers from an appendectomy. He was the only player who did not practice on Saturday.

Ford, a seventh-round pick, has been inactive for all 14 games. This is No. 8 for Jean-Charles, tied for second-most.

For the Rams, they did their heavy lifting on Saturday when they ruled out defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Marquise Copeland, cornerback David Long, linebacker Travin Howard and quarterback John Wolford due to injuries.

Donald is one of the best defensive players in NFL history and Copeland and Long have been starters.

