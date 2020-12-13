Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Two record-setting quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, will battle at Ford Field on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (9-3) will battle the Detroit Lions (5-7) in an NFC North clash at Ford Field. The Packers lead the series 101-72-7. Follow along here all day for updates.

How to Watch

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Fox, with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call. CLICK HERE for the coverage map.

Last Word: Star Quarterbacks

In his 12th season as the Detroit Lions’ quarterback, Matthew Stafford has 44,303 passing yards. Barring an injury, he will record his eighth season of 4,000 yards. Last year, he became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 40,000 yards, doing it in 147 games.

In his 13th season as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has 50,341 passing yards. Barring an injury, he will record his ninth season of 4,000 yards. Last week, he became the fastest to 500 career passing touchdowns, reaching the milestone in 193 games.

So, these are two of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history. There’s one major difference, however, between the quarterbacks who will take center stage on Sunday. As a starter, Aaron Rodgers is 122-63-1. He is closing in on his 10th appearance. Stafford is 74-86-1 as a starter. He’s led the Lions to only three playoff berth and likely will fall short again. He’s still seeking his first playoff win.

From one perspective, quarterback wins isn’t a real statistic. He’s merely one of 11 players on the field, and he has no control over the defense, special teams and personnel moves. Then again, quarterbacks are paid big bucks because they are expected to be the rising tide that lifts all boats. Certainly, that’s what Rodgers is doing this year on an offense deemed short of weapons.

With star receiver Kenny Golladay set to miss a seventh game this season and a horror show of a defense that has been bloodied by an onslaught of injuries, the deck was stacked against Stafford. He hasn’t been that rising tide, though perhaps nobody could given the circumstances.

“I think he’s an elite player,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “Certainly a natural thrower, can make any throw, changes his arm angles, is tough, will stand in there. I think we’ve talked about just that quarterback position and many times you get probably too much credit when you win and things are going well and you get too much of the blame when things aren’t going well. That’s just part of being a quarterback. But I think he’s an elite-level player.”

Betting Perspective

The Packers are 8.5-point favorites at FanDuel. They’ve collected 86 percent of the money against the spread, making them one of the most lopsided bets this week. Green Bay is 8-4 against the spread. For more on this week’s games, click here.

Injury Update

Stafford will get a lift with the return of rookie running back D’Andre Swift, who missed the last three games with a head injury. In his last game, a 30-27 victory over Washington, Swift rushed 16 times for 81 yards and caught five passes for 68 yards. That’s 149 total yards. In Week 2 at Green Bay, he rushed for only 12 yards but caught all five targets for 60 yards.

Swift was questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Playoff Update

The Packers could clinch the NFC North with a victory over Detroit and a Minnesota Vikings loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

