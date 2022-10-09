Packers-Giants London Inactives: Gambling on Defensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and safety Adrian Amos (concussion) are active for the Green Bay Packers for their game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London.

That was the expectation, with Amos clearing the concussion protocol and Alexander not given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report. Amos missed most of last week’s game against the Patriots and Alexander was inactive last week.

The interesting part is on the defensive line. Not only is Devonte Wyatt (quad) inactive but so is fellow rookie Jonathan Ford.

That means the Packers will have only four defensive linemen available to stop the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL. Fortunately, starters Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed and second-year player T.J. Slaton form a formidable quartet, but the Packers are only one injury from those three having to go solo.

Upping the ante on the decision, the Giants figure to be especially run-heavy given their injury issues at receiver. Their four receivers are Richie James, David Sills, Darius Slayton and practice-squad elevation Marcus Johnson. Expect the Giants to pound away with multiple-tight-end sets.

Green Bay’s five inactives are all rookies: defensive linemen Wyatt and Ford, offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker, and receiver Samori Toure. All but Wyatt are healthy scratches.

There was no intrigue with the Giants’ final inactives list. Coach Brian Daboll listed seven players as out on Friday: Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion). Compounding the Giants’ problems, star defensive lineman Leonard Williams is out again with a knee injury. He had 6.5 sacks last season and 11.5 in 2020.

Golladay, Toney, Flott and Ojulari are starters. The Giants are particularly banged up on the perimeter. The high-priced veteran Golladay, 2021 first-round pick Toney and 2022 second-round pick Robinson were supposed to help carry the Daniel Jones-led passing game. On the defensive side of the ball, not only is Flott out but starting cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on injured reserve this week.

