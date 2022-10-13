Rodgers Practices With Injured Right Thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced on Thursday with a wrap on his injured right thumb.

It appeared he took all his scheduled throws during individual drills, when reporters were allowed to watch. If the injury impacted the customary zip on his throws, it wasn’t by much. He did have one unorthodox handoff, as shown in the accompanying video.

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead going through an hour-and-a-half rehab session that included laser therapy and “other contraptions,” as he put it on Wednesday.

“I’ve just been working on my grip, seeing how that was progressing,” Rodgers said after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s gotten better every day and I’m going to try to get back out there tomorrow.”

Rodgers suffered the injury on the final play of last week’s loss to the Giants, when he was nailed from behind before he could uncork a Hail Mary. He flexed his hand after getting up but didn’t realize it was injured until later.

“In the moment, you’ve still kind of got the adrenaline going,” Rodgers said. “Once the adrenaline wore off and got on the bus, got back to the airport, got on the plane, I knew it was banged up a little bit, but it’s gotten better every day.”

Through five games, Rodgers ranks 10th in passer rating (95.8) and sixth in completion percentage (67.9) but 21st in yards per attempt (6.89) and last in air yards per completion (3.83). According to Pro Football Reference, which has air yards dating to the start of the 2016 season, only Alex Smith with Washington averaged less over the course of a full season (minimum 100 attempts).

While he hasn’t dominated like usual, the Packers would be “0-5 without A-Rod,” one scout of an upcoming opponent told Packer Central.

“I think I’m playing as well as I can at times,” Rodgers said. “I expect that typical stretch coming up at some point where we get really hot. Hopefully, it starts this week. But I think that’s right around the corner.”

Only receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (presumably veteran rest) did not practice as the Packers get ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

More Green Bay Packers News

Tickets: Get your tickets here for Sunday's game

The most horrific Packers defensive stat you’ll ever see

Video preview of Packers vs. Jets

Champagne problems: Mike LaFleur vs. Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur

Deep thoughts on the Packers’ troubled passing game

Packers-Jets Wednesday injury report

It’s time to start dictating the action, rather than other way around

How to watch, stream and bet Packers vs. Jets

Not surprisingly, the Packers miss Davante Adams