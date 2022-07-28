Bomb Builds Confidence for Winfree, Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Whether it’s a player on the roster bubble or one fighting for a starting job, every rep is scrutinized by the coaches and scouts.

And, if you’re a receiver, by Aaron Rodgers.

Before his ninth play of Green Bay Packers training camp, Rodgers heard the call from his helmet speaker, then turned to his receivers.

“Who’s the ‘X’?”

“I said, ‘Me,’” third-year receiver Juwann Winfree said, “and he gave me that smile and said, ‘Let’s go.’ Right there, that was all the confidence I needed.”

With Rashan Gary pushing Royce Newman into Rodgers’ face, the four-time MVP quarterback unleashed a deep bomb Winfree’s way. Matched against standout second-year cornerback Eric Stokes, Winfree got a step on him and made a superb catch along the right sideline. The crowd filling the Ray Nitschke Field bleachers roared its approval.

“Just to have him back there is everything,” Winfree said. “Not everybody can make that throw. It was only where I could get it. I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun camp earning that trust and showing him I can be that guy. That’s all I want to do is help this team, show this team that I can be accountable, show the head coach and show ‘12’ that I can be accountable.”

Winfree has a golden opportunity in front of him. A sixth-round pick by Denver in 2019, he caught the first eight passes of his career last season, including four at Arizona to help upset the undefeated Cardinals.

The Packers didn’t have Davante Adams or Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the field for that game, and they obviously won’t be on the field for them for any game this season. To replace them, general manager Brian Gutekunst signed Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, but the only sure thing in the group is Allen Lazard.

The new guys, whether it’s Watkins trying to rewrite the history of his career or the rookies trying to make a sudden impact, have received the bulk of the hype over the last few months. Winfree, despite a strong series of offseason practices, has flown under the radar.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me,’” Rodgers said. “I think he definitely is going to put himself in a position to have an impact.”

Training camp and the preseason will offer a series of tests to see who will join Lazard in the lineup for Week 1 at Minnesota. Winfree passed Rodgers’ first test, and there’s little doubt Rodgers will file that play away into his legendary memory.

“When he’s in the first huddle and you see me throw a deep ball to him, it’s great for him,” Rodgers said. “It’s the same message to you guys that I’m sending to him, and that’s that I trust you. As you guys know, that’s an important step that has to be taken in the process from quarterback to receiver. I’m really proud of Juwann. He’s always been a professional for us, had some bad luck with injuries, and hopefully he can stay healthy and have a great camp.”

Winfree joined the Packers’ practice squad in October 2020. Last offseason, with Adams and some other veteran receivers skipping the voluntary practices, Winfree stepped up and put himself in position to make the roster during training camp. An injury robbed him of the opportunity and he had to settle for a spot on the practice squad.

Having “learned how to be a pro” since arriving in Green Bay, Winfree is coming off another strong offseason. Wednesday’s big catch was a continuation.

“My whole journey’s been about adversity. Not everything went the right way,” he said. “I’ve got to take accountability for a lot of it, my rookie year and how it went. From there on, I just knew what it was going to take to be a pro in this league. Somethings didn’t go the right way with my health. I’ve got to thank the Man Upstairs that it’s all come full circle and I’m healthy now. …

“I knew that I had the skill-set to be a playmaker in this league. Once you have that confidence, once you know what to do, the sky’s the limit. I’m just trying to keep building each day and show that I can be an accountable guy here.”

