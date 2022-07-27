Packers Sticking With What They’ve Got at Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t close the door on adding a veteran receiver but he’s going to stick with his unproven group for at least the start of training camp.

“I don't think right now we're really looking to add anything,” Gutekunst said at the start of training camp on Wednesday morning. “We go through what we do with our process to make sure we're aware of what's out there if we have to make a move.”

The Packers traded the prolific All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in February. In response, Gutekunst signed veteran Sammy Watkins and drafted three players, led by second-rounder Christian Watson. But, for the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers will go into a season without a proven No. 1 receiver.

Coach Matt LaFleur could take a couple approaches to training camp. He could focus on getting as many reps as possible for the veteran trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Watkins with the expectation that those will be his primary receivers to enter the season. Or, he could force-feed snaps to the draft picks – Watson, fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs and seventh-rounder Samori Toure – to see what they’ve got and accelerate their development.

“It’s a fluid situation,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time. It’s going to be a process. We’re going to put those guys in situations to see where they’re at, whether it’s practice or maybe playing some of those younger guys more in the preseason.”

Challenging that is Watson had surgery on an unspecified injury after the offseason program. He will “be out here very soon,” Gutekunst said, but it’s still a missed opportunity to grow into an immediate role.

Watson will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“I think that’s going to be a challenge, no question, because there’s nothing like reps, especially full-speed reps,” LaFleur said. “Christian, he’s been pretty impressive in terms of how fast he was able to pick things up but there’s still nothing like those game reps. It will be a process.”

Lazard, who finished last season on a strong note, will lead the group onto the practice field on Wednesday and into the regular season. Will that group be good enough? Time – and a lot of reps over the next few weeks – will tell.

The veteran market was weak at the start of free agency and certainly didn’t get any stronger the past few months. One of the last big fish in the sea, future Hall of Famer Julio Jones, was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Moments after that news broke, Gutekunst signed a receiver from the USFL.

If the Packers emerge from training camp and the preseason feeling like the group isn’t good enough, help might be found when teams start trimming their rosters.

“At the cutdown time, there'll be guys out there and so we'll kind of roll through,” Gutekunst said. “But I really like the group we have. I want to give those guys the opportunity to see what they can do and if we feel we need to do anything, we'll adjust, but right now it's like any year at this time of year. There's not a lot out there. They're usually on teams.”