Rodgers Will Miss Not Having ‘That Guy’ at Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Athletes love challenges, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no different.
Nonetheless, when asked if he embraces the challenge of rolling into a season without a proven No. 1 receiver and still hanging 30 points on the defense, Rodgers said he’d rather look across the field and see Davante Adams.
“To honestly answer your question, the answer is no,” Rodgers said after Wednesday’s practice, the first of training camp. “When you walk in the locker room for so many years and you see ‘87’s locker over there, Jordy Nelson, you see Davante Adams, it gives you a different feel. You just know you’ve got that guy.”
Help, at least significant help, isn’t on the way. That guy isn’t walking in the locker room tomorrow. A weak crop of free-agent receivers has been mostly picked clean. This time of year, players who can make a difference, regardless of position, are “usually on teams,” as general manager Brian Gutekunst pointed out. Maybe a role-playing contributor will become available as teams start trimming their rosters next month, but the reality is the upside resides with veterans Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Even without a proven No. 1 like Adams, Rodgers sees a depth chart that’s half-full as opposed to one that’s half-empty. He delivered an all-timer of a line no doubt directed in fun at Adams, who has used the words “Aaron Rodgers,” “Derek Carr” and “Hall of Fame” in the same sentence with Raiders beat reporters.
“It’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s going to be a transition,” Rodgers said.
Jokes aside, Rodgers does have a profound belief that Lazard can be his next that guy. During the final five games of last season, he caught 21-of-28 targets and scored five touchdowns. Projected over a 17-game season, that would be 71 receptions for 986 yards and 17 touchdowns. Without Adams, Lazard will have more opportunities – though he’ll also face better defenders.
“He’s capable of a lot,” Rodgers said.
If Rodgers is right, it will be about filling in the rest of the dots so the offense can be on par with what could be a powerful defense that has Rodgers excited to face all summer.
Watkins, who is out with a minor injury, hopes to resurrect his career. Amari Rodgers, last year’s third-round pick, has put in the time. Watson, the second-round pick who is out following minor knee surgery, has an incredible combination of size and speed. Doubs, the fourth-round pick, made another big-time play. Juwann Winfree had the play of the day to build on his strong offseason.
“We have some opportunity for some guys to kind of step into that [No. 1] role,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, ‘17’ as a rookie wasn’t what he was when he left. Jordy Nelson as a rookie was returning kicks and I think he had one or two touchdowns as a rookie. Now, Randall Cobb’s first game, he kind of jumped out. Ran the wrong route and scored a touchdown, had this 108-yard return.
“But most guys worked into what they became. With Christian and Doubs, I think we’ve got to have patience with them. But who I don’t think we need any patience with is Allen. I really think Allen is ready to make a jump and be a No. 1 receiver, and I’m excited about the opportunity to work with him. It gives me a good feeling walking in here and seeing Marcedes (Lewis) still here. Seeing Rashan Gary right next to him, seeing Kenny (Clark) over here, my workout buddy, seeing Dave (Bakhtiari) on the other side, seeing ‘18’ (Randall Cobb) still in the locker room. That’s what makes this place fun. There’s a lot of question marks, and we’ll try and answer those in the next five weeks.”
Highlights from Practice 1 of Packers Training Camp
15 Biggest Battles of Packers Training Camp
One: Worst-Case Scenario
The Green Bay Packers will hit the practice field for the first time of training camp on Wednesday. There will be starting positions up for grabs and roster battles to be won.
Here’s one battle the Packers absolutely don’t want to see contested: offensive tackle.
Ideally, the Packers will line up in Week 1 with David Bakhtiari back at his customary spot at left tackle and Yosh Nijman at right tackle. However, with Bakhtiari opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list, concerns remain about the ACL tear sustained on Dec. 31, 2020.
If Bakhtiari is out, Green Bay’s offensive line would go from strength to major question. Getting his first real playing time last season, Yosh Nijman played surprisingly well in eight starts in place of Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins at left tackle. He is athletic and packs a powerful punch. The real dilemma would be at right tackle. During the offseason, that was the domain of Cole Van Lanen.
A sixth-round pick last year out of Wisconsin via nearby Bay Port High School, Van Lanen struggled through the preseason, landed on the practice squad and played one kneeldown snap in the regular season. With a year of experience under his belt, is Van Lanen ready to block Za’Darius Smith in the opener at Minnesota?
The other options are right guard Royce Newman, who kicked outside to right tackle a bit during the final week of OTAs, and third-round pick Sean Rhyan, who was a three-year starting left tackle at UCLA.
Two: Receiver – Christian Watson vs. Sammy Watkins
Sammy Watkins participates in a youth football camp that bears his name at South Fort Myers High School on Thursday, July 14. (USA Today Sports)
There’s a decent amount of optimism that Sammy Watkins, the fourth pick of the 2014 draft, will be able to resurrect his career in Green Bay.
“I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,” said Watkins, who hasn’t topped 700 receiving yards in a season since his lone 1,000-yard campaign in 2015. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career – to stay on the field. I think this is the best place to stay healthy, stay on the field and catch a lot of ball.”
Watkins will start camp with a sizable lead over Christian Watson, the second-round pick, and everybody else. But years of mediocre play, and no “chemistry advantage” with Aaron Rodgers, will help level the playing field.
Three: Defensive line – Starters Alongside Kenny Clark
Some roster battles, such as starting receiver, are big because somebody needs to step up to win a job. Then there’s the battle on the defensive line, which will feature Packers veteran Dean Lowry, veteran free agent Jarran Reed, first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and promising second-year player T.J. Slaton fighting to join two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.
With the additions of Reed and Wyatt, the Packers seemingly have an embarrassment of riches on the defensive line. Top to bottom, it could be the best unit on the team. Barring a rash of injuries, the Packers will feel good about the starters in their base and nickel packages and the depth behind them.
Four: Outside linebacker – Next Man Up
Even if Rashan Gary and Preston Smith start all 17 games together, there will be perhaps 600 snaps up for grabs as the third outside linebacker. That’s a lot of playing time. For reference, Gary played 681 snaps in 16 games last season.
The Packers desperately need somebody to provide competent play for those several-hundred snaps. The list of contenders isn’t exactly promising with returning players Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai (pictured) and La’Darius Hamilton joined by fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare. Will general manager Brian Gutekunst spend training camp looking for Whitney Mercilus 2.0 or will Enagbare show that scouts were too focused on his plodding 40-yard time?
Five: Safety – Next Man Up
Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage will once again provide one of the top starting tandems in the NFL. Behind them, every other safety on the roster played a combined total of zero snaps on defense last season.
Last year’s third safety, Henry Black, averaged 15.4 snaps per game off the bench, so this could be an important role. Shawn Davis, a former fifth-round pick with nine snaps on special teams on his resume, was the third safety during the offseason. Seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter (pictured) has the physical skill-set to be that sixth defensive back.
Six: Cornerback – Next Man Up
With Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, Green Bay’s got a game-changing set of starting corners. But, considering the three-cornerback nickel package is the true base defense, somebody must emerge to be that next man up.
The leading candidates are free-agent addition Keisean Nixon and 2021 fifth-rounder Shemar Jean-Charles. Nixon, a fourth-year player, played 80 snaps on defense last year for the Raiders and has one career pass defensed. Jean-Charles (pictured) played 37 snaps on defense as a rookie and gave up 7-of-7 passing. None of the other four candidates, including former receivers Kabion Ento and Rico Gafford, have played a snap of NFL defense.
Seven: Special teams – Long Snapper
On paper, it’s incumbent Steven Wirtel vs. undrafted rookie Jack Coco. In reality, it’s those two against every unemployed snapper in the world.
It’s stunning that the Packers hired a veteran coordinator (Rich Bisaccia) and signed a veteran punter (Pat O’Donnell) but are going with this young duo as the snappers to start camp. Wirtel’s season ended with him being pushed straight backward on the season-killing blocked punt. At least he snapped. Coco was a tight end at Georgia Tech last year and hasn’t snapped on a punt in a game since high school.
Eight: Receiver – Randall Cobb vs. Amari Rodgers
This might not be much of a battle for now. In a receiver corps in transition, Aaron Rodgers needs his right-hand man, Randall Cobb, to be a key contributor. But, in the long run, the upside at slot receiver resides in Amari Rodgers, the man the Packers traded up to select in the third round of last year’s draft.
Aside from his adventurous season as a punt returner, he barely contributed as a rookie but his build and quickness make him a real run-after-catch threat. He needs to become an impact player this season.
Nine: Receiver – How Many on Final Roster?
This is the question every training camp, isn’t it? While the receiver corps is undeniably weaker without Davante Adams, the Packers might take a strength-in-numbers approach to their final roster. Let’s assume Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs make the final 53. That’s six. What about seventh-rounder Samori Toure, who has impressed Aaron Rodgers? Or Juwann Winfree, who had a strong offseason?
Remember, Lazard, Watkins and Cobb will be free agents after the season. The Packers will have to plan accordingly.
Ten: Quarterback – Danny Etling vs. Everybody
Who cares about the third quarterback? If Aaron Rodgers goes down, the Packers are in trouble. If Rodgers and Jordan Love go down, the Packers could have the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
That being said, the third quarterback has a chance to grow on the practice squad this season. And if Rodgers were to retire, that third quarterback would be the No. 2 at this time next year. Danny Etling is an intriguing developmental option.
Honorable Mentions
11: Who will be the No. 2 center? As Aaron Rodgers has said for years, that’s a sure ticket to the roster. Jake Hanson, a former sixth-round pick, is back for Year 3. Fourth-round rookie Zach Tom, who wants to be a backup at all five positions this year, is the top challenger. If Tom really can be an option here, there and everywhere, it would be quite a luxury for GM Brian Gutekunst when picking his 53. Whether it’s Hanson, Tom or someone else, the Packers need to fill that Lucas Patrick utility role.
12: Who will return kicks? Those will be wide-open battles. On punts, receivers Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers took almost all the reps during the offseason. Rodgers struggled in this role as a rookie but fielded the ball better down the stretch and provided several returns of 10-plus yards. Doubs was excellent at Nevada.
13: How many defensive linemen will the Packers keep? They’re loaded atop the depth chart with Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton. Green Bay used a seventh-rounder on massive Jonathan Ford and Jack Heflin is back for Year 2 if it wants to keep six.
14. Who’s the third running back? This one is tied to Kylin Hill, who is coming off a torn ACL. If he gets cleared during training camp, he’d battle Patrick Taylor and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson. Otherwise, Taylor seems to be the clear front-runner.
15. Which inside linebackers will play special teams? All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, top pick Quay Walker and incumbent starter Krys Barnes figure to be the top three. After that? Ty Summers and Isaiah McDuffie provided the depth last season but the coaches seem high on Ray Wilborn, an undrafted free agent in 2020 who hasn’t played in a game.
Packers Training Camp Previews
Positional preview No. 1 – Quarterbacks
Positional preview No. 2 – Running backs
Positional preview No. 3 – Receivers
Positional preview No. 4 – Tight ends
Positional preview No. 5 – Offensive line
Positional preview No. 6 – Defensive line
Positional preview No. 7 – Outside linebackers
Positional preview No. 8 – Inside linebackers
Positional preview No. 9 – Cornerbacks
Positional preview No. 10 – Safeties
Positional preview No. 11 – Special teams
NFC North Insiders
Get ready for the 2022 NFL season with our 12-part NFC North Insiders series, with stories running every Saturday and Sunday until training camp. The series will conclude this weekend with our all-NFC North teams.
Part 1: Team MVPs for each team on both sides of the ball
Part 2: The biggest addition and loss for each team
Part 3: Most overrated player for each team
Part 4: Most underrated player for each team
Part 5: Best-case scenarios
Part 6: Worst-case scenarios
Part 7: Players most likely to surprise
Part 8: Players most likely to disappoint
Part 9: Biggest remaining question
Part 10: Most important rookies
Part 11: All-NFC North offense
Part 12: All-NFC North defense