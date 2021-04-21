NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
NFL Draft Composite Rankings: Offensive Tackles

Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of nine other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking of a loaded offensive tackle class.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who’s considered the best offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who’s No. 10? To help answer those questions, Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of nine other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

The No. 1-ranked player received one point, the No. 2 player received two points and so on up to the No. 10 player, who received 10 points. Everyone else received 11.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central’s Bill Huber: Oregon’s Penei Sewell, Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, Texas’ Samuel Cosmi, North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz, BYU’s Brady Christensen, Stanford’s Walker Little, Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg, Northern Iowa’s Spencer Brown.

Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Jenkins, Cosmi, Eichenberg, Little, Christensen, Radunz, Cincinnati’s James Hudson.

Draft Network: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Jenkins, Radunz, Eichenberg, Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield, Cosmi, Clemson’s Jackson Carman, Leatherwood.

ESPN.com: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Jenkins, Mayfield, Eichenberg, Cosmi, Radunz, Little, Hudson.

Expand the Box Score: Sewell, Slater, Mayfield, Darrisaw, Cosmi, Jenkins, Leatherwood, Radunz, Eichenberg, Brown.

NFL.com’s Gil Brandt: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Jenkins, Leatherwood, Radunz, Mayfield, Little, Christensen, Hudson.

NFL Draft Bible: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Cosmi, Brown, Vera-Tucker, Radunz, Jenkins, Mayfield, Hudson.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: Sewell, Darrisaw, Jenkins, Leatherwood, Radunz, Mayfield, Brown, Eichenberg, Cosmi, Christensen.

Pro Football Focus: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Vera-Tucker, Little, Jenkins, Radunz, Cosmi, Leatherwood, Carman.

Sports Info Solutions: Sewell, Slater, Darrisaw, Eichenberg, Cosmi, Mayfield, Radunz, Hudson, Little, Oklahoma’s Adrian Ealy.

Composite Ranking: Penei Sewell, 10; Rashawn Slater, 28; Christian Darrisaw, 30; Teven Jenkins, 53; Samuel Cosmi, 67; Dillon Radunz, 68; Jalen Mayfield, 76; Walker Little, 90; Liam Eichenberg, 81; Alex Leatherwood, 90; Spencer Brown, 98; Alijah Vera-Tucker, 98; Brady Christensen, 100; James Hudson, 103; Jackson Carman, 107; Adrian Ealy, 109.

Note: Slater, Jenkins, Mayfield, Leatherwood, Carman and Vera-Tucker are considered guards by at least one analyst.

