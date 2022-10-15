Packers Guard Receives Letter for Fine Written By His Father

Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. was fined $5,215 for leg-whipping during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Giants in London.

Seems simple enough, right? Here’s the kicker—Runyan Jr. received the fine from his father, Jon Runyan.

The elder Runyan is the NFL’s vice president of football operations. As such, he was tasked with notifying his son of the fine.

Per ESPN, the letter from Runyan stated that “further offenses will result in an escalation of disciplinary action, up to and including suspension.”

ESPN also noted that it is “believed to be one of the first—if not the first—case in NFL history” where a father ordered a team to fine his own son.

For what it’s worth, Runyan Jr. has appealed the fine. It’s likely not the first time the younger Runyan’s has appealed his punishment.

