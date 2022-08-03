Doubs Continues Big-Play Ways

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp, Romeo Doubs made a sensational leaping catch over Kabion Ento.

“It’s just Day 1, so anybody can do something one day,” coach Matt LaFleur said the next morning. “It’s how consistently can you do it and can you make those incremental improvements, and that’s what we’re really looking for.”

Doubs has done exactly what they’re looking for. Every day at training camp, Doubs has made a highlight-reel play.

Or two. Or three.

The rookie sensation continued his big-play ways on Tuesday. During the one-on-ones, Doubs was matched against starting cornerback Eric Stokes.

Remember, at Georgia’s pro day before the 2021 draft, Stokes ran his 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds. As the team’s first-round pick, he ranked among the NFL leaders in catch percentage and yards per target. Simply put, if he can build upon his rookie campaign, Stokes will have established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

At Nevada’s pro day, Doubs ran his 40 in 4.53 seconds and wound up being merely the 19th receiver selected in this year’s draft class.

Despite being 0.22 seconds slower in the 40 by the stopwatch, Doubs ran past Stokes and caught a perfectly thrown deep ball by Aaron Rodgers. The Ray Nitschke Crowd roared, Doubs celebrated with fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson and Stokes threw his helmet to the turf.