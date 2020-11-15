Live Updates: Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (6-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates from blustery Lambeau Field.

Hack Attack

Where would the Packers be without the Jaguars? Perhaps not entering Sunday with six wins and on the short list of Super Bowl favorites.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett helped build a Jaguars offense that reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017 in spite of quarterback Blake Bortles. Eleven games into the 2018 season, he was fired. In Spring 2018, the Jaguars picked up the option on tight end Marcedes Lewis, only to release him a month later. He’s now a vital cog in Green Bay’s powerful rushing attack. Receiver Allen Lazard was plucked off the Jags’ practice squad late in 2018. Before a core-muscle injury, he had emerged as a legit No. 2 receiver. At midseason last year, Jacksonville released returner Tyler Ervin, having never given him the ball on offense. Now, he’s become a key element as a runner and receiver.

“Sometimes a change of scenery for anybody is a good thing,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

While it’s coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, Hackett has played a key role in constructing a unit that ranks third in the NFL in scoring despite not having an abundance of playmakers.

LaFleur called Hackett “our glue guy.”

“He can do the job of about four people,” LaFleur added. “He is a machine that can just knock out work. He’s so intelligent, knows everything that’s going on, whether it’s in the O-line room, quarterback room, tight ends, running backs, doesn’t matter. He’s got a great grasp of overall football knowledge. I know this: We wouldn’t be where we are today without him.”

What doesn’t show up in the playbook, stats or film is Hackett’s relationship with Rodgers.

“That’s the No. 1 thing,” Rodgers said. “There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett. He’s become such a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many way. He’s incredible in front of the room. He brings a lot of great energy that’s really important to not just meetings that can sometimes without the energy he infuses maybe get long at times. Never feels that way with him in front of the room.”

The Packers, as usual, are fielding one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. That makes the 40-year-old Hackett one of the few contemporaries of the 36-year-old Rodgers. Not that that’s mandatory – Rodgers had a strong bond with Joe Philbin, as well – but the energetic Hackett seems to be just what Rodgers needed at this point in his career.

“We listen to the same music and same movies and we know that stuff. There are other guys that don’t know a lot of that stuff. So, I think those things give us some things in common,” Hackett said. “We’re just really lucky that we have the opportunity to work together. It’s just something that’s blossomed into a mutual respect. I think he’s not only a great player but a great person, and his intelligence and the football conversations we have are awesome. And we both like to have fun.”

The man who fired Hackett, Doug Marrone, remains Jacksonville’s coach. This isn’t about revenge, though; not that a coach can do much in that regard, anyway.

“That’s the game of football,” Hackett said of being fired. “I’ve been very lucky throughout my life growing up in this business, having a father (Paul Hackett) that’s gone through the ups and downs of the profession. In the end, it’s about the players, it’s about the relationships in the game and it’s about the things that you learn. …

“That’s in the past. You have to be thankful for the opportunity that you had and the things that you accomplished while you were there and there was a lot of good. Focus on that. It’s another game, we have to put each foot forward and try to find a way to win another football game. It happens to be against Jacksonville.”

Prediction

The last time the Packers were on their home turf, they were run off the field by Minnesota on a miserably windy day. It will be another miserable day at Lambeau Field. While morning showers should be out of the area, the kickoff forecast calls for 38 degrees and winds of 25 mph that will gust up to 50 mph.

With Dalvin Cook, the Vikings were well-equipped to pull off the upset two weeks ago. The Jaguars? Not so much. In that Minnesota game, the running back matchup was Cook vs. Jamaal Williams. Today, it will be James Robinson vs. Aaron Jones and Williams. Robinson is a legit player but Jones is a legit game-changer. The wind, however, might level the playing field a bit at quarterback just because it could limit Rodgers’ opportunities.

The Packers have scored on every opening possession this season. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have been outscored by 40 points in the first quarter alone. This game might be over at halftime. The only question might be whether the Packers will cover as 14-point favorites.

Prediction: Packers 31, Jaguars 17. (Record: 6-2.)

