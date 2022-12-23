Packers-Dolphins Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, signaling he’ll likely miss a third consecutive game following an emergency appendectomy.

Bakhtiari had surgery on the Friday before the Chicago game. Including the bye and last week’s game against the Rams, Bakhtiari has not practiced in three weeks. It’s impossible to believe the Packers would play him without giving him the week of practice.

“I’m not going to give any competitive advantage to anyone,” Bakhtiari said on Friday. “I’m just going to reiterate with Matt (LaFleur) and say day-to-day. At the end of the year, we can all talk about that stuff, but I don’t like giving any type of injury issues that can potentially sway one way or another. I think that’s unfair to myself, it’s unfair to the team. I know you guys hate it but I don’t really care.”

For the third consecutive game, the Packers figure to roll with Zach Tom at left tackle. For the seventh consecutive game, it will be Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle.

For Miami, four starters are questionable: left tackle Terron Armstead, outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and safety Eric Rowe. All six practiced as limited participation, including Armstead, who didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to toe, knee and pectoral injuries. He is expected to play.

“It’s been a challenge for sure,” Armstead told reporters this week. “Don’t get me wrong. Playing without feeling great or doing things different. Changing technique in a week is tough prep. Unfortunately, I’ve had to do these things throughout my career, so I’ve got some experience finding different ways to win, using different techniques, being real good with my eyes and stuff pre-snap. Just finding a different way.”

He’s allowed only one sack this season.

“He’s the captain for those guys up there, and we all respect him,” Tagovailoa said earlier this month. “So just seeing how much this means to him, football and what he’s doing to try to get back out there to play with us, it’s pretty remarkable. I think this is his 10th year or 11th year, and he’s up there in the trenches. That’s hard, so for him to have gone through all the challenges that he’s gone through and continuing to go through, you have to be strong minded.”

Packers-Dolphins Final Injury Report

Packers

Doubtful: LT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy/knee).

Dolphins

Doubtful: River Cracraft (calf), T Eric Fisher (calf).

Questionable: LT Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), WR OLB Bradley Chubb (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (illness), OLB Jaelan Phillips (Toe), S Eric Rowe (hamstring), RB Jeff Wilson (hip).

