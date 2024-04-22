Packers Host Physical Safety on Predraft Visit
The Green Bay Packers are wrapping up preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft. One of their 30 prospects they hosted for a visit was Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies, according to Tom Silverstein. Carlies could fill in multiple roles in the Packers defense with his athleticism and size.
Who Is Jaylon Carlies?
The three-year starter for Missouri is expected to have to make the switch from safety to linebacker in the NFL. At Missouri’s Pro Day in March, which general manager Brian Gutekunst was in attendance for, Carlies participated in linebacker and safety positional drills.
"I could really just line up anywhere and play football," Carlies said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "A team can use me anywhere, and I'll adjust to it and I'll get what I need."
He has the size and athleticism to play linebacker but experience at safety. His game is highlighted by his elite size and athleticism. At the Combine, he measured 6-foot-2 3/4 and 227 pounds. He ran the eighth-fastest 40-yard dash among safeties at 4.50 seconds. Despite his athleticism, Carlies can sometimes become too stiff in his hips in pass coverage.
Carlies tallied 39 starts in his four years at Missouri, most at free safety. He was a valuable piece for the Tigers’ defense in pass coverage and as a run defender. In each of the past two seasons, he led the team in tackles with 64 in 2023 and 81 in 2022. He recorded nine interceptions in his collegiate career, with his four in 2021 being a team-high.
How Would Jaylon Carlies Fit With Packers?
A source tells Packer Central that Green Bay sees Carlies more as a safety than linebacker.
Carlies fits into what Gutekunst likes to call a ‘tweener’ — having the tools for both positions.
It’s what he called Tariq Carpenter, one of Green Bay’s seventh-round selections in 2022. Carpenter started four years at safety at Georgia Tech but had the physicality and size to play as a linebacker in the NFL. Carpenter mainly played safety in 2022 before transitioning to linebacker in the 2023 offseason. He was released from Green Bay at the end of training camp after mainly playing special teams in his rookie season.
The Packers could have a similar special teams, safety-linebacker hybrid role in mind for Carlies. He likely would be an immediate contributor on special teams and has the tools to develop into a reliable run defender at safety.
Safety is undoubtedly near the top of the Packers’ needs list. Carlies certainly wouldn’t solve the need but would provide needed depth. The only other safeties currently on the Packers roster are free-agent signing Xavier McKinney, 2023 seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Benny Sapp and Tyler Coyle.
Green Bay will likely look to add a safety early on in the draft but would still need to deepen the room. Carlies would instantly be one of the top names in the rotation if the Packers select him. He also has the versatility to fill in multiple holes for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s defense.
Carlies has extensive experience as a versatile safety playing on the back end, in the box and as an overhang defender,” wrote Greg Cosell for The 33rd Team. “He had multiple responsibilities in zone coverage and matched up man-to-man on tight ends and running backs.”
What Is Jaylon Carlies’ Draft Projection?
Carlies is projected to be selected in either the last two rounds or go undrafted. Gutekunst has made a habit of making low-risk, high-reward type prospects in the later rounds by taking a chance on ultra-athletic prospects like Carlies.
The Packers will have two picks in both the sixth and seventh rounds, the likely range to select Carlies.
Packers Mock Drafts
SI team publishers | Trade down 1.0, 2.0 | Trade up 1.0
Packers Predraft Visits Tracker
Here are the NFL Draft prospects who have visited the Packers.
NFL Draft Position Previews
QBs off the board? | Position preview
RBs off the board? | Position preview
OTs off the board? | Position preview
G/C off the board? | Position preview
Safeties off the board? | Position preview