NFL Draft: Previewing Packers’ Cornerback Prospects
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a need at cornerback. Just how big of a need is anyone’s guess.
Will Jaire Alexander return to elite form under Jeff Hafley? Will Eric Stokes stay healthy with a new training staff? Will Carrington Valentine take the next step in his career under a new coaching staff?
The Packers need a plan better than wishing and hoping. They need to add a player who can be an instant contributor.
Here is our look at the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft. Players who did not fit the Packers’ historical height/weight/athleticism numbers are not included. Analytical stats are from Pro Football Focus.
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
6-foot 1/8, 195 pounds. 31 arms, 9 1/4 hands. 4.33 40, DNP shuttle, 38 vertical. 9.79 RAS.
There is no better ballhawk in this draft than Mitchell, a back-to-back second-team All-American. In 2022, he had five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 24 passes defensed. For an encore, he had one interception and 19 passes defensed. With vision and explosion, he thrived in the Rockets’ zone scheme. Mitchell is an all-around standout. He attacks on the run and, while not a powerful tackler, he gets the job done. With an excellent Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine, he’s the betting favorite to be the first cornerback selected.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked eighth in completion percentage allowed (43.5), 11th in passer rating allowed (51.1) and fourth in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped three interceptions, allowed zero touchdowns and was not penalized.
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
5-foot-11 3/4, 189 pounds. 31 5/8 arms, 8 7/8 hands. 4.50 40, 4.24 shuttle, 37 vertical. 9.27 RAS.
Arnold put together a spectacular final season with five interceptions and 17 passes defensed to earn first-team All-American. He added 6.5 tackles for losses and one forced fumble. Zone, man, press-man – you name it, he did it well. He doesn’t have elite speed and seems to be aware of it as he gives up too much cushion at times. What separates Arnold is his physicality. He was a safety in high school and plays with that kind of toughness. He is a tremendous all-around player; he just lacks that elite extra gear.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 46th in completion percentage allowed (51.9), 10th in passer rating allowed (50.7) and 30th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed two touchdowns and was guilty of three penalties.
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
6-foot 1/2, 203 pounds. 31 1/8 arms, 9 5/8 hands. 4.46 40, DNP shuttle, 38.5 vertical. 9.85 RAS.
DeJean burst onto the national scene in 2022, when he intercepted five passes – three of which were returned for touchdowns – and broke up eight more for a total of 13 passes defensed. In 2023, he had “only” two interceptions and seven passes defensed but played superb coverage. He also boasts a career average of 13.1 yards per punt return with one touchdown. He was voted the Big Ten’s defensive back and kick returner of the year in 2023. He thrived in zone coverage, where his vision and ability to close on the ball is elite. DeJean is a stout run defender. His corner-safety-slot versatility is why he’s third in our rankings.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked eighth in completion percentage allowed (43.5), third in passer rating allowed (37.8) and 65th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed zero touchdowns and was guilty of three penalties.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
5-foot-11 1/2, 199 pounds. 32 arms, 9.5 hands. 4.47 40, DNP shuttle,34.5 vertical. 7.55 RAS.
McKinstry was a second-team All-American in 2022, when he intercepted one pass and led the SEC with 16 passes defensed. He was a first-team All-American in 2023. Rarely tested, he had zero interceptions and seven passes defensed. McKinstry’s size and athleticism are fine but the whole is greater than the sum of its parts in coverage. He is a well-rounded defender. As a tackler, it isn’t always pretty but his man almost always hits the turf (just three misses). He is an OK run defender and regularly defeated screens.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 30th in completion percentage allowed (48.7), 40th in passer rating allowed (73.1) and sixth in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped one interception, allowed one touchdown and was not penalized.
Adding to the package, he averaged 11.9 yards per punt return in his career.
Nate Wiggins, Clemson
6-foot-1 3/8, 173 pounds. 30 1/2 arms, 9 hands. 4.28 40, DNP shuttle, 36 vertical. 9.44 RAS.
Wiggins started the last two seasons, tallying one interception and 14 passes defensed in 2022 and two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 2023. Two of his three interceptions came against Drake Maye. With elite speed, he’s at his best in man coverage. At 173 pounds, he’s an effective tackler (four misses) but no more than a nuisance against the run. Thus, despite that ridiculous speed and all those pass breakups, he’s a considerable step below the others on this list. For the Packers to draft him would be a major departure from their historical preferences.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 11th in completion percentage allowed (43.9), sixth in passer rating allowed (44.4) and 37th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed one touchdown and was guilty of only one penalty.
Max Melton, Rutgers
5-foot-11, 187 pounds. 32 1/8 arms, 9 1/8 hands. 4.39 40, 4.29 shuttle, 40.5 vertical. 9.09 RAS.
Melton’s brother, Packers receiver Bo Melton, was a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2022. Max Melton recorded eight interceptions and 29 passes defensed during his final three seasons. That includes three picks apiece in 2021 and 2023 and a career-high 12 passes defensed in 2022. He plays like a little brother who has something to prove, though he must improve his tackling, which was borderline atrocious at times. Nonetheless, with speed, playmaking ability, outside-inside versatility and a desire to stop the run, he will be drafted much, much earlier than his older brother.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 58th in completion percentage allowed (54.5), 28th in passer rating allowed (65.7) and 77th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed three touchdowns and was guilty of five penalties.
Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
5-foot-11 3/8, 183 pounds. 32 arms, 9.5 hands. 4.51 40, 4.38 shuttle, DNP vertical. 6.17 RAS.
Rakestraw’s only interception in 36 career games came in 2022, when he had a career-high 13 passes defensed. In nine games in 2023, he had zero interceptions and three breakups. He can do it all – man or zone, corner or slot – but he’s best as a man corner. He also might be the best run-defending corner in the draft. He’s an effective tackler (three misses). He just doesn’t have that elite athleticism and ball production that you’re looking for in the first round. Plus, he missed most of 2021 with a torn ACL.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 105th in completion percentage allowed (64.3), 94th in passer rating allowed (96.9) and 77th in forced-incompletion percentage. He allowed one touchdown, did not drop an interception and was guilty of three penalties.
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
6-foot 7/8, 189 pounds. 32 1/8 arms, 9 5/8 hands. 4.58 40, 4.07 shuttle, DNP vertical. 6.35 RAS.
Tampa was all-conference in both seasons as a starter. In 2022, he had one interception, 10 passes defensed and even five tackles for losses. In 2023, he had two picks and nine passes defensed. Tampa played in a zone-heavy scheme but has the ability to thrive in press. He’s combative against the run but produced spotty results as a tackler (10 misses).
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 41st in completion percentage allowed (51.0), 16th in passer rating allowed (54.8) and 30th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped one interception, allowed one touchdown and was guilty of three penalties.
Andru Phillips, Kentucky
5-foot-10 3/4, 190 pounds. 31 1/4 arms, 8 3/4 hands. 4.48 40, 4.29 shuttle, 42 vertical. 8.13 RAS.
A two-year starter, Phillips had back-to-back seasons of zero interceptions, five passes defensed and 1.5 tackles for losses. He’ll arrive in the NFL without having produced a single turnover play in four years. Only three corners in the draft class missed more tackles (15). The traits are all there, and the run-defending mind-set to play in the slot is there, too. It will be up to his NFL coaches to turn him into a quality player.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 116th in completion percentage allowed (66.7), 105th in passer rating allowed (106.9) and 77th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed three touchdowns and was guilty of four penalties. He was much better in 2022 (15-of-32 passing and only four misses).
Renardo Green, Florida State
5-foot-11 7/8, 186 pounds. 31 1/4 arms, 9 1/8 hands. 4.48 40, 4.28 shuttle, 37.5 vertical. 8.21 RAS.
Green went from zero interceptions and nine passes defensed in his first four seasons to one interception and 14 passes defensed in 2023, when he was second-team all-ACC. Green started his college career playing safety, and that shows up in his play against the run. He is a willing and effective player in run support and an effective tackler overall. Green is not an elite athlete and is aggressive to a fault at times.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 45th in completion percentage allowed (51.7), 44th in passer rating allowed (75.0) and fourth in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed three touchdowns and was guilty of six penalties.
Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
6-foot 1/8, 190 pounds. 31 5/8 arms, 8 5/8 hands. 4.36 40, 4.26 shuttle, 34.5 vertical. 7.79 RAS.
It looked like big things were ahead for Pritchett in 2020, when he intercepted one pass and broke up 10 others. He never quite built on that success, though. In nine games in 2023, he had one interception and four passes defensed. He has played some good run defense but is a bad tackler.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 17th in completion percentage allowed (46.2), 18th in passer rating allowed (58.8) and 24th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed one touchdown and was guilty of two penalties.
With big-time speed, his 31.3-yard average on kickoff returns in 2021 could be enticing.
Jarrian Jones, Florida State
5-foot-11 7/8, 190 pounds. 30 arms, 8 5/8 hands. 4.38 40, 4.30 shuttle, 39.5 vertical. 9.61 RAS.
Jones spent his first season at Mississippi State before finishing with four years at FSU. He had one interception in 2021, one more in 2022 before closing his career with three picks, six passes defensed and five tackles for losses in 2023. What changed? His role. He went for 23 snaps in the slot in 2022 and 394 in 2023. He’s athletic and competitive. His instincts are a bit slow and he needs to clean up his tackling.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 34th in completion percentage allowed (50.0), second in passer rating allowed (25.3) and 104th in forced-incompletion percentage. It was zeroes across the board for dropped interceptions, touchdowns allowed and penalties.
Elijah Jones, Boston College
6-foot-1 1/2, 185 pounds. 31 1/2 arms, 9 1/4 hands. 4.44 40, 4.25 shuttle, 42.5 vertical. 8.96 RAS.
Playing for Jeff Hafley, Jones closed his career with two interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2022 and five interceptions and 13 passes defensed in just nine games as a sixth-year senior in 2023. The size, athleticism and coverage numbers are elite. He tackled pretty well (three misses), too, but lacks the strength to be a presence against the run or win routinely in press.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked first in completion percentage allowed (32.5), first in passer rating allowed (18.1) and 21st in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed one touchdown and was guilty of two penalties. (Seven penalties in 2022.)
Jones missed the final four games of his final season for undisclosed reasons. All that was known at the time was his absence was not injury-related.
Cam Hart, Notre Dame
6-foot-3, 202 pounds. 33 arms, 9 3/8 hands. 4.50 40, 4.24 shuttle, 39.5 vertical. 9.00 RAS.
Hart had two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2021, zero interceptions and four passes defensed in 2022 and zero interceptions, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 2023. Hart played five seasons; all the interceptions came in 2021 and all the forced fumbles came in 2023. Hart played a lot of man at Notre Dame and generally came out the winner. There’s the obvious good and bad about being a tall corner. Hart’s change-of-direction skills will hinder him against quicker receivers, and it sometimes makes him a liability as a tackler.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 53rd in completion percentage allowed (53.6), 30th in passer rating allowed (67.1) and 60th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed zero touchdowns and was guilty of four penalties.
Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
5-foot-11 7/8, 199 pounds. 31 3/8 arms, 8 1/4 hands. 4.52 40, DNP shuttle, 35.5 vertical. 6.21 RAS.
Carson had one interception as a freshman and two as a sophomore but zero during his final two seasons. His four-year totals include three interceptions, 29 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Carson is one of the better tacklers in the class, and he’s got outside-inside versatility and man-zone flexibility, but 2023 was his only season in which he stayed on the field for double-digits games.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 67th in completion percentage allowed (56.3), 96th in passer rating allowed (98.2) and 77th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped one interception, allowed four touchdowns and was guilty of two penalties.
Carson’s hands grew to 8 5/8 inches at pro day.
M.J. Devonshire
5-foot-10 3/4, 186 pounds. 32 7/8 arms, 8 3/4 hands. 4.45 40, 4.35 shuttle, 38.5 vertical. 6.61 RAS.
After two nondescript seasons at Kentucky, Devonshire was a playmaker at Pittsburgh with eight interceptions and 31 passes defensed in three seasons. In 2023, he set career highs with four interceptions and 14 passes defensed. Of his eight career picks, three were returned for touchdowns. He also had a punt-return touchdown in 2022. He’s got a slot skill-set but played only 70 snaps there the last three years, according to PFF.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked third in completion percentage allowed (45.5), 22nd in passer rating allowed (60.8) and 43rd in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped one interception, allowed three touchdowns and was guilty of four penalties.
Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
6-foot-2 1/4, 188 pounds. 32 3/8 arms, 8 7/8 hands. 4.34 40, 4.26 shuttle, 35 vertical. 8.61 RAS.
Green had zero interceptions and 10 passes defensed, led by a career-high seven in 2023. His coverage is fine. His athleticism is elite. He just can’t find the ball to make a play on it. For a player with his above-average height and below-average weight, you might think he’s a poor run defender. You’d be wrong. While the ball production is nonexistent, he had 166 tackles the last two years and missed just three in 2023.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 104th in completion percentage allowed (64.2), 63rd in passer rating allowed (90.1) and 88th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed two touchdowns and was guilty of five penalties.
Josh Newton, TCU
5-foot-10 5/8, 190 pounds. 31 1/8 arms, 9.25 hands. 4.51 40, 4.15 shuttle, 34 vertical. 6.41 RAS.
After four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, Newton finished with two seasons with the Horned Frogs. He had three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2022 and one interception and 10 passes defensed in 2023. His seven career picks were taken back for 248 return yards; he probably should get a shot as a kickoff returner. He’s not a good tackler and not always interested in playing the run, but he’s got a nose for the ball.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 26th in completion percentage allowed (48.1), 26th in passer rating allowed (64.8) and 24th in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped one interception, allowed one touchdown and was guilty of four penalties.
Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
6-foot-1, 196 pounds. 30 7/8 arms, 8 1/2 hands. 4.57 40, 4.31 shuttle, 34.5 vertical. 7.48 RAS.
Despite missing the final six games of the season with a shoulder injury, Hadden led the Vols with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 2023. A juco transfer, Hadden in three seasons at Tennessee had six picks, 18 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He’s underpowered athletically but has an excellent feel for the game. Other than one bad game against Florida, he tackled well.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. Because of the injury, he just missed the cutoff. Had he played enough snaps, he would have ranked third in completion percentage allowed (36.4), first in passer rating allowed (7.0) and ninth in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped zero interceptions, allowed zero touchdowns and was guilty of two penalties.
Hadden’s arms incredibly grew to 31 3/8 at pro day.
Khyree Jackson, Oregon
6-foot-3 3/4, 194 pounds. 32 3/4 arms, 9 1/4 hands. 4.50 40, DNP shuttle, 36.5 vertical. 7.86 RAS.
Jackson’s story is wild. He didn’t play as a sophomore and junior in high school, was hardly recruited, decided to bail on a junior-college opportunity and figured he’d be a gamer. “Honestly, I thought I was going to be a like a (NBA) 2K league player or something like that,” Khyree said. “I really didn’t see much of football in the future.” Well, football was in his future – and will be, even as a 25-year-old rookie in training camp.
Oregon was his fifth school. He had three interceptions, 10 passes defensed and two sacks in 2023. He’s got rare height and length, and plenty of competitiveness. He’ll need a lot of coaching.
According to PFF, 125 corners in this draft class played at least 250 coverage snaps. He ranked 34th in completion percentage allowed (50.0), fifth in passer rating allowed (41.6) and ninth in forced-incompletion percentage. He dropped one interception, allowed one touchdown and was guilty of four penalties.
Qwan’tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts
5-foot-11 3/4, 204 pounds. 30.5 arms, 8 7/8 hands. 4.45 40, 4.32 shuttle, 36 vertical. 9.34 RAS.
Stiggers was overlooked by the big-school programs but got a chance with Division II Lane College. When his father died, he dropped out of school and started working to help support his large family.
“I went home and was bouncing around from job to job,” he told Denver’s 9 News. “I was working at the airport cleaning cars. Driving for DoorDash. Driving for Instacart. It was a whole bunch of jobs just to put a little extra money on the table.’’
His mom got him a tryout in the Fan Controlled Football, an indoor league in which the fans call the plays, and he intercepted five passes in 12 games. His FCF coach, John Jenkins, had been an assistant coach for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. His FCF film got him a tryout and, ultimately, a roster spot for the Argos. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie last year after intercepting five passes.
“He can play man and he can play the ball,” Argos defensive backs coach and former NFL player Josh Bell said. “He has a Charles Woodson ability to play the football.”
