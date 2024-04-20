NFL Draft: Previewing Packers’ Safety Prospects
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason needing two safeties to fit Jeff Hafley’s new defense. Perhaps one reason why general manager Brian Gutekunst opened the checkbook for Xavier McKinney in free agency is the lack of safeties who fit in this year’s draft.
By the time you eliminate the safeties who are too slow, too short or too spindly by Green Bay’s historical preferences, you’re left with a rather small pool.
Here is our look at the top prospects. Analytical stats are from Pro Football Focus.
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
6-foot-1 7/8, 211 pounds. 4.50 40, 4.37 shuttle, 47.5 vertical, 8.97 RAS
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he was a Freshman All-American with 76 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed. For an encore in 2023, he had 79 tackles, including 2.5 sacks and six for losses, plus two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble to be an honorable mention on the all-Pac-12 team.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 64.5 percent, which ranked 62nd. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 63rd with a missed-tackle rate of 14.7 percent (14 misses). For such a physical player, he missed too many. For such a talented player, he didn’t make enough plays. By snaps, he played 456 in the box, 200 deep and 103 in the slot.
Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
6-foot-1 1/4, 205 pounds. 4.59 50, 4.51 shuttle, 31.5 vertical, 3.72 RAS
Other than Miami’s Kamren Kinchens, who really missed the bar athletically, there’s no more confounding player in the safety class than Nubin. He was a second-team All-American in 2023, when he intercepted five passes. He picked off a school-record 13 for his career, including three in 2021 and four in 2022. During his final season, he had the five picks, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble. He had one tackle for loss among his 53 tackles.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 30.0 percent, which ranked first. Nubin had almost as many interceptions as completions allowed (six). He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 13th with a missed-tackle rate of 9.4 percent (six misses). By snaps, Nubin played 468 deep, 198 in the box and 84 in the slot. Plus, he was a stalwart on special teams. All of those things scream No. 1 safety in the class and potential first-round pick.
But then you get to the testing numbers. Perhaps Nubin slipped under the bar with a 4.59 in the 40. But his shuttle was terrible and his vertical jump was worse. Nubin said he was being impacted by offseason knee surgery.
"It kind of bit me in the butt a little bit as I was dealing with some residual stuff from that," he said at pro day. "Tendinitis in my knee and just little stuff like that. I wasn't fully 100 percent at the Combine, so I only did some things. Even in the last week or two, I've been getting my knee back. But I feel about 90 percent healthy right now."
Cole Bishop, Utah
6-foot-2, 206 pounds. 4.45 40, DNP shuttle, 39 vertical, 9.88 RAS
In three seasons – all of which ended with all-conference honors – Bishop had three interceptions, one forced fumble, 7.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for losses. During his final season, he had three sacks and 6.5 TFLs among 60 total tackles. He had two interceptions, five passes defensed and the forced fumble.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 53.8 percent, which ranked 16th. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 45th with a missed-tackle rate of 13.0 percent (nine). By snaps, Bishpo played 247 deep, 180 in the box and 97 in the slot. However, his 29 3/4-inch arms are among the shortest in the safety class and could take him off the board.
Javon Bullard, Georgia
5-foot-10 1/2, 198 pounds. 4.47 40, 3.97 shuttle, 33.0 vertical, 8.25 RAS
In 2022, when Bullard played mostly in the slot, he had 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses. In 2023, when he played mostly safety, he had career highs with 56 tackles and seven passes defensed. Bullard is coming off back-to-back seasons of two interceptions. Bullard was Defensive MVP of the 2022 national championship game and was voted the top safety at the Senior Bowl.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 53.8 percent, which tied Utah’s Bishop for 16th. He gave up zero touchdowns, meaning a scant passer rating of 34.0. He ranked 21st with a missed-tackle rate of 10.8 percent (seven misses). By snaps, Bullard played 362 deep, 144 in the slot and 80 in the box. In 2022, he played 510 in the slot and just 12 deep.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
5-foot-10 3/8, 197 pounds. 4.41 40, 4.39 shuttle, 38 vertical, 8.10 RAS
Taylor-Demerson was a big-time playmaker. He started 37 games over five seasons but really made his mark during his last three with three interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2021, three interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 2022 and four interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2023. That’s 10 interceptions and 33 passes defensed in three years.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 57.1 percent, which ranked 26th. He gave up three touchdowns. He ranked 16th with a missed-tackle rate of 10.2 percent (nine misses). By snaps, he played 485 deep, 202 in the slot and 113 in the box.
At 5-foot-10 3/8, he might be too short for the Packers’ tastes.
Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
6-foot-2, 216 pounds, 4.58 40, DNP shuttle, 36 vertical, 8.18 RAS
Oladapo was an all-conference selection each of the final three seasons. In four years, he recorded 6.5 sacks, 15 tackles for losses and 249 tackles, and added three interceptions, 27 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In 2023, he had two interceptions and eight additional breakups to give him a second season of 10 passes defensed.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 58.3 percent, which ranked 32nd. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 30th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.1 percent (11 misses). By snaps, Oladapo played 292 in the box, 278 in the slot and 174 deep.
Dominique Hampton, Washington
6-foot-2 3/8, 215 pounds. 4.51 40, 4.18 shuttle, 39 vertical, 9.46 RAS
During his first five seasons, Hampton had 80 tackles, zero interceptions and seven passes defensed. As a sixth-year senior in 2023, he had a team-high 109 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed to earn honorable-mention all-Pac-12.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 60.0 percent, which ranked 40th. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 56th with a missed-tackle rate of 13.7 percent (17 misses). By snaps, he played 366 deep, 296 in the box and 249 in the slot. That’s among the most balanced snap counts in the draft. However, the three turnover plays are underwhelming considering he played a school-record 57 games.
Josh Proctor, Ohio State
6-foot-1 1/2, 199 pounds. 4.55 40, 4.32 shuttle 32.5 vertical, 6.98 RAS
As a sixth-year senior, Proctor blew his career numbers out of the water with 47 tackles, including four for losses, plus one interception and nine passes defensed to be an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team. Proctor, whose uncle, Patrick Collins, was drafted by the Packers in 1988, missed most of the 2021 season following a broken leg. He was a regular on special teams.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 50.0 percent, which ranked fifth in the draft class and behind only Nubin among the players in this story. He gave up one touchdown. He ranked 54th with a missed-tackle rate of 13.6 percent (eight misses). By snaps, Proctor played 298 deep, 160 in the slot and 159 in the box.
Trey Taylor, Air Force
6-foot 3/4, 206 pounds. 4.59 40, 4.13 shuttle, 37.5 vertical, 9.33 RAS
Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the nation and was a first-team All-American. At the Scouting Combine … well, Taylor wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine.
Taylor started all 36 career appearances. In 2023, he started 13 games and recorded three interceptions, seven passes defensed, 74 tackles and five tackles for losses. For his career, he had six picks, one forced fumble and 11 TFLs.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 61.1 percent, which ranked 50tj. He gave up one touchdown and a passer rating of 50.9. He ranked 34th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.3 percent (10 misses). By snaps, he played 327 in the box, 200 deep and 160 in the slot.
Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
6-foot-2 3/4, 227 pounds. 4.50 40, 4.48 shuttle, 32.5 vertical, 8.26 RAS
Carlies is an intriguing bundle of traits and production. He’s got linebacker size, defensive back speed and an offensive tackle’s arm length. A four-year performer, Carlies had nine interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 11.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons. He led the Tigers in interceptions in 2021 and 2022. However, only five safeties gave up more touchdowns than Carlies (five) in 2023.
Via PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 71.4 percent, which ranked 87th. He gave up three touchdowns. He ranked 88th with a missed-tackle rate of 17.1 percent (14 misses) but was 12.0 percent in 2022. By snaps, he played 326 deep, 167 in the box and 150 in the slot.
Evan Williams, Oregon
5-foot-11 1/4, 200 pounds. 4.60 40, 4.08 shuttle, 40.5 vertical, 8.20 RAS
After spending four seasons at Fresno State, where he was a three-time all-conference selection, Williams transferred to Oregon for his final year. He had 4.5 sacks and five tackles for losses among 82 tackles, but he had zero interceptions, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Of his career totals of four interceptions and 19 passes defensed, three of the picks and nine of the PDs came in 2021.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 73.0 percent, which ranked 90th. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 58th with a missed-tackle rate of 13.8 percent (13 misses). By snaps, Williams played 290 in the slot, 270 deep and 165 in the slot.
Williams’ 40 might take him off the board but the shuttle and vertical were tremendous.
Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi
6-foot, 195 pounds. 4.55 40, 4.18 shuttle, 37 vertical, 6.62 RAS
Anthony started his career as a walk-on at Division II Shepherd – that’s where Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent starred. He redshirted in 2018, started five games in 2019 and had 2020 wiped out by COVID. From there, he spent two seasons at Liberty, where he started only four games, before finishing up at Ole Miss, where he was a 10-game starter and paced the team with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 63.0 percent, which ranked 56th. He gave up three touchdowns. He ranked 17th with a missed-tackle rate of 10.3 percent (seven misses). By snaps, he played 380 in the slot, 162 deep and 150 in the box.
Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
6-foot-2 3/8, 216 pounds. Injured at Combine, 41 vertical, NA RAS
Owens played sparingly in three seasons at Texas but made his mark in two years at Texas Tech. In 2023, he set a career high with 37 tackles. His lone turnover plays (one interception, two forced fumbles) came in 2022. In 49 career games, he broke up six passes. Owens was one of the favorites to run the fastest 40 at the Combine but suffered a groin injury.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 57.1 percent, which ranked 26th. He gave up two touchdowns. He ranked 91st with a missed-tackle rate of 17.6 percent (nine misses). By snaps, he played 210 deep, 174 in the slot and 152 in the box.
Ryan Watts, Texas
6-foot-2 7/8, 208 pounds. 4.53 40, 4.13 shuttle, 40.5 vertical, 9.12 RAS
A towering corner – he was 6-foot-3 1/8 at pro day – Watts was recruited to Ohio State by then-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley but couldn’t break into the lineup. So, after two years in Columbus, it was off to Texas for his final two years. He started 23 games during that span and recorded one interception and seven passes defensed.
With minimal ball production but a 66.3 percent catch rate allowed, safety might be his best fit. Another reason why a move could help: He’s an excellent tackler, with just one miss in 2023.
Mark Perry, TCU
6-foot 1/8, 211 pounds. 4.40 40, 4,40 shuttle, 37 vertical, 9.59 RAS
Perry spent his first three seasons at Colorado. His final season there included a team-high three interceptions. He spent his final two seasons with the Horned Frogs. In 2022, he set career highs with 6.5 tackles for losses and 84 tackles. He added 58 tackles, four passes defensed and his only forced fumble in 2023. The only interceptions of his career came in 2021, though.
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 66.7 percent, which ranked 68th. He gave up three touchdowns. He ranked 90th with a missed-tackle rate of 17.5 percent (14 misses). By snaps, he played 307 in the box, 249 deep and 72 in the slot.
Chris Edmonds, Arizona State
6-foot-2 3/8, 210 pounds. 4.46 40, 4.29 shuttle, 32 vertical, 5.62 RAS
According to PFF, there are 111 FBS-level safeties in this draft class who played at least 550 defensive snaps in 2023. By its analysis of coverage responsibilities, he allowed a completion rate of 73.5 percent, which ranked 93rd. He gave up three touchdowns. He ranked 71st with a missed-tackle rate of 15.5 percent (13). By snaps, Edmonds played 373 in the box, 172 deep and 108 in the slot.
Here’s the story on Edmonds following his predraft visit.
