Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6 entering a primetime game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers won 27-13 to kick off their famous six-game running of the table. Entering a Sunday night clash at Philadelphia, the Packers are in a similarly desperate position with a 4-7 record and six games to go.

“That Philly team … was 5-5. Now, what are they, 9-1? So, a little bit stiffer challenge in 2022 than 2016,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week.

“A bit” might be an understatement. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They’re fourth in points scored, sixth in points allowed and first in turnover margin. They have an MVP candidate at quarterback with Jalen Hurts to drive the offense and a big-play defense.

Here are this week’s three reasons to worry.

1. Hurts So Good

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won MVP honors in 2020 and 2021. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could win it in 2022. He’s the best player on the team with the best record in the NFL. He’s fourth in the NFL in passer rating on the strength of 15 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. Along with eight rushing scores, he’s accounted for 23 touchdowns.

“I just try not to ever get too high, never get too low, and that’s in every area of my game,” Hurts said this week. “You talk about the temperature of the room, I set the temperature. ... I set the emotion and just go. It’s in the preparation, it’s in the trust in the people around you, it’s all-inclusive of those around you.”

Hurts, taken 27 picks after the Packers moved up to select Jordan Love in the 2020 draft, is 12-1 in his last 13 starts. In those games, he’s thrown 18 touchdowns vs. four interception and added 10 rushing touchdowns.

With free-agent pickup A.J. Brown and 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith at receiver, the Eagles are second in yards per passing attempt. Plus, at 223 pounds, Hurts is a horse as a runner who is looking to dish out some hurt rather than slide to safety. He’s forced 24 missed tackles; that’s 10 more than Green Bay’s AJ Dillon on 35 fewer carries.

“The thing that I think I have the most respect for is that Jalen’s an unbelievable talent, was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, had a phenomenal college career,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “This is his team. They’ve catered this team, they’ve made this offense, they’ve made this team, they’ve adapted it to what he does really well. I think that’s pretty cool. They haven’t tried to make him something that’s not. They’ve allowed him to be who he is and he’s arguably in the MVP discussions now.”

2. Who Will Get Open?

Since the moment the Packers traded Davante Adams, this has been the big question: On third down in a big moment in a big game, who will get open?

That question, which remains unanswered, is especially pertinent this week. According to Pro Football Focus, only four cornerbacks with 50 percent playing time have allowed a completion rate of 50 percent or better. One is Philadelphia’s James Bradberry, who is third at 44.8 percent. Another is his sidekick, Darius Slay, who is fourth at 50.0 percent.

By the numbers, there isn’t a better cornerback tandem than Bradberry and Slay, who each have three interceptions. They are very good players and, when paired with a deep and diverse pass rush, they’ve been downright dominant. According to PFF, Bradberry ranks second with a 43.7 passer rating while Slay is fourth with a 51.0 rating. Because of their dominance, the Eagles are No. 1 in the league with an opponent passer rating of 69.9. They’re even better at home with a top-ranked 60.9.

“They’re really good,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They got great ball skills. They played a long time, and they definitely play off that pass rush that they have. So, they’re able to jump some things and be aggressive. They’re dangerous to throw at at all times. I think both of those guys can play off or they can play in bump. They can play man, zone. It doesn’t matter.”

The Packers might have a blossoming star at receiver with Christian Watson, who has five touchdowns the last two weeks. He hasn’t gone up against anyone like Slay and Bradberry. Then again, they haven’t gone up against many with the physical tools of the explosive rookie.

“[Watson is] big and fast,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “The guys I talk to about their rookie skill-sets are our offensive coaches. I’ll ask [offensive coordinator Shane Steichen or receivers coach Aaron Moorehead], ‘Hey, did you like this guy coming out?’ And they’re all like, ‘Yeah, yeah, big and fast, and has got a big-time catch radius.’”

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled all season and, especially, since suffering a broken thumb, Gannon is taking nothing for granted.

“He can beat you a lot of different ways, so we’re going to have to be on it,” Gannon said. “He does things that other guys can’t do.”

3. Take a Second

In the second quarter of their 10 games, the Eagles have outscored their opponents by a whopping 83 points. That’s 25 points better than any other team. With their big-time pass rush and big-time secondary, it’s been lights out for opponents. The Eagles have allowed 5.8 points per game in the second half since Week 2.

The Packers have been unable to put together a 60-minute game for most of the season. Two weeks ago, they dominated the fourth quarter to steal a victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Last week, the Packers gave up back-to-back touchdowns to open the second half on defense, and had three consecutive three-and-out series and a turnover on downs on offense in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay has been outscored by 36 points in the second half, sixth-worst in the league. If the Packers fall behind in the second quarter in this game, can they protect Aaron Rodgers from a wave of pass rushers that include outside linebacker Haason Reddick (7.5 sacks), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (7.0 sacks), Robert Quinn (18.5 sacks last year for the Bears), Brandon Graham (4.0) and Fletcher Cox (3.0)?

“I think a lot of their great players are playing at a really great level,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “You look no further than they’re led by Jalen Hurts. He’s playing at an MVP-type level. Offensively and defensively, this is one of the top units in the National Football League. So, it’s a great challenge for us. We all know how hard it is to win on a weekly basis in this league. And I know they’ve had a few close games, but bottom line is they’re finding a way to come out on top, and that’s what it’s all about and they’ve done a great job with that.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Breaking down Saturday’s roster moves (and non-moves)

Aaron Jones running toward milestone

Packers vs. Eagles final injury report

Packers vs. Eagles video preview

Packers want to party like it’s 2016

LaFleur hasn’t considered benching Rodgers to let thumb heal

Turnovers have been on Eagles’ menu

Packers-Eagles Thursday injury report

Packers acquire linebacker Justin Hollins

Ticket prices for Packers-Eagles, playoff reservations

Trades by Packers, Eagles show value of elite receiver